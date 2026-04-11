Burnham: Trump Midterm Defeat Gives World Opportunity to Tackle Iran Conflict and Cost of Living

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the Democratic midterm victories give the world a chance to unite on ending the Iran conflict and easing cost of living pressures, after President Trump accepted the results.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said the defeat of Donald Trump's Republicans in the US midterm elections is an opportunity for the world to unite behind ending the Iran conflict and easing the cost of living.

Burnham Links Iran Conflict To Cost Of Living

Speaking from Antigua on Wednesday at the Commonwealth summit, Mr Burnham said President Trump had accepted the result and urged world leaders to focus on the pressures facing households. I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all, and that's the cost of living, the PM said.

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That has been the issue that I have put front and centre in my first three months in Downing Street, and we've made moves, but I can't get people's cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved. The Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Representatives, winning Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.

The midterm elections to Congress were seen as a referendum on Mr Trump, who has been branded a failed lame duck president by critics. The Democratic victories represent a major blow to Mr Trump, who had previously urged people to pretend he was on the ballot.

Asked at the Commonwealth summit in Antigua for his reaction to the results and whether he thought they would make Mr Trump more unpredictable, Mr Burnham said: President Trump has accepted the results, and I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that's affecting us all, and that is the cost of living. But I can't get people's cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, the conflict in Ukraine started by Russia, these are the things we have to focus on now.

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And I hope the world has a moment to do that. Certainly in my calls with leaders that is what I will be asking everybody to do. Pressed on whether the US result echoed recent defeats for right-wing parties in Brazil, Serbia and Hungary, Mr Burnham said voters wanted leaders to focus on everyday concerns. People want to see the world coming together and focusing on the things that matter to people, he said.

Let's get focused in a laser-like way on those cost of living issues. And I think around the world there's a recognition that countries can't do that on their own, and can't do that when we have division between nations. I've been working hard as Prime Minister to bring a new approach, a new approach in the Middle East, and the Foreign Secretary set that out.

UK Pushes For De-Escalation In Strait Of Hormuz

A new approach to Europe, and we believe that will help us get growth back up and reduce those cost of living pressures. But a new approach with the Commonwealth too. The Prime Minister also said the UK Government would be pushing for de-escalation when asked whether he feared an escalation there in the Iran conflict. I'll be working for de-escalation to make it very clear.

You know, we want to see a resolution, the Strait of Hormuz fully opened again. That's what we will be working towards. Quizzed on whether the US results, together with the recent victory of Lula in Brazil and Orban's defeat in Hungary, meant the populist right was in decline, the PM said: I think people want to see the world coming together and focusing on the things that matter to people.

That's what the voters in my view were saying in the US. Let's get focused in a laser-like way on those cost-of-living issues. I think around the world there is a recognition that countries can't do that on their own and can't do that when we have division between nations. London Mayor Sadiq Khan stoked his long-running feud with the President by hailing the results as a true rejection of his damaging and divisive politics.

Meanwhile, Labour Left-wingers touted the outcome as evidence that crackdowns on immigration were not popular and a more progressive stance can succeed. Lord Khan posted on social media voicing his delight at the huge victory this morning. In other related news, a hyperwoke NYC Democrat who wants to abolish police and prisons and protect migrant criminals and who called white women ugly has been elected to Congress.

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Abdul El-Sayed exploded on a British reporter during a tense exchange in the final moments of the campaign, telling the reporter: Stop chasing me. Trump suffered a crushing midterms defeat as Democrats seized control of the House and Senate in a historic blue tsunami. The President's closest allies are warned it is time to lawyer up. Trump was paralyzed by fury as he hid in a private residence and refused to see anyone, according to an explosive fly-on-wall account.

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Panicking aides walked out of the White House and brace for a purge, with delusional Susie Wiles and Rubio at top of the list. In Alaska, a race is on a knife-edge as decoy Dan Sullivan ballot spoiler collects thousands of votes and he is nowhere to be found. Fox News host Bret Baier scolded Trump live on air after the president claimed the network's polls were terrible, as the humbled commander-in-chief said he is open to working with Democrats.

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