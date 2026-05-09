World Health Organisation assures Tenerife residents that hantavirus cruise ship passengers will NOT be able to reach island

In response to the recent hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued reassurances to worried residents of the island of Tenerife, where nearly 1million people call home. The WHO confirmed that there are six confirmed cases of hantavirus and four receiving hospital treatment. The MV Hondius cruise ship, with 22 British passengers and crew members, is due to arrive in the Canary Islands, but they will not be able to reach the island to avoid potential exposure and contamination. British nationals among the passengers will undergo mandatory testing to prevent the spread of the risky virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has moved to reassure concerned residents in Tenerife that they will not come into contact with passengers from a hantavirus-affected cruise ship due to arrive on the island.

Nearly 1million people call the island home, which also serves as a major holiday destination for British tourists and visitors from across Europe. The UN health body confirmed there had been six cases of hantavirus linked to the MV Hondius vessel, with four patients currently receiving hospital treatment. It revealed that a total of eight cases, including three fatalities, had been recorded — though one suspected case has since been ruled out after returning a negative hantavirus test.

Around 22 British passengers and crew members aboard the ship are due to arrive in Tenerife on Sunday, with plans to fly them back to the UK on the same day. Representatives from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Foreign Office will meet the MV Hondius when it arrives in Spain's Canary Islands, with British nationals on board undergoing hantavirus testing before disembarking.

Those who test negative and show no symptoms will be transported directly to a specially arranged repatriation flight with medical staff on board





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