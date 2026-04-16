World of Warcraft Player Conquers Mythic Keystone Run Using Hot Dog Controllers

A World of Warcraft player has achieved a remarkable feat by completing a mythic keystone run using custom-made controllers fashioned from 3D-printed casings and actual hot dogs, pushing the boundaries of gaming input methods and player creativity.

In a development that blurs the lines between gaming and culinary experimentation, a World of Warcraft player known as Addison2k has taken controller innovation to an entirely new level by utilizing hot dogs as input devices. This unconventional approach, documented in a recent gaming news cycle, showcases the player's dedication to exploring the furthest reaches of accessibility and quirky gameplay.

The custom controllers, meticulously crafted by 3D printing and integrating four hot dogs each, are wired to register touch inputs. One set of hot dogs governs character movement, while another handles in-game abilities, allowing for a unique, albeit challenging, way to navigate the vast world of Azeroth. Addison2k, a retribution paladin, managed to complete a mythic keystone run with this bizarre setup, demonstrating a surprising degree of playability. However, the limitations quickly became apparent. The inability to control the camera proved a significant hurdle, making dodging enemy attacks a precarious endeavor and often forcing the player into a disadvantageous backward walk. A single, seemingly insurmountable obstacle arose when Addison2k's target became fixated on a deceased mob, and the essential 'tab' targeting function, crucial for switching enemies, was not mapped to a hot dog controller. This forced a momentary reliance on a traditional keyboard, a concession that slightly undermines the purity of the hot dog-only experience. Despite these challenges, the other players in the group, rather than expressing frustration, largely engaged in good-natured trolling, suggesting Addison2k should employ his tongue for the delicate art of 'glizzy' manipulation. Addison2k, understandably, refused this particular suggestion, citing the unappealing warmth of the hot dogs and the sheer absurdity of the proposition. Nonetheless, the run concluded with all bosses defeated and the hot dog-wielding paladin emerging victorious, a testament to both the player's skill and the adaptability of World of Warcraft's mechanics. The true consequence, however, appears to be the lingering question of where the boundaries of sensible gaming truly lie, especially when faced with such an avant-garde control scheme





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