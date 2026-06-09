World's Largest Curry House: The Blue Pyramid Palace That Defied Haunted Past to Become a Global Food Destination

The Royal Nawaab in Stockport, a massive blue glass pyramid once deemed haunted and derelict, has been transformed by Mahboob Hussain into the globe's biggest curry house. Spanning a football pitch-sized dining area with 180 buffet dishes, it draws international visitors and even the Mayor of New York, while highlighting local sourcing and British craftsmanship. Despite the Manchester Mayor's lack of response, the £15 million venture is a celebrated Northern success story post-Covid.

From a distance, the shimmering blue pyramid on the edge of Stockport might look like a stranded UFO. In reality, it is the world's largest curry house , The Royal Nawaab , a daunting glass structure visible from the M60 ring road and Manchester Airport.

This culinary palace, owned by 71-year-old restaurateur Mahboob Hussain, who prefers to call it a 'destination', serves around 2,000 customers nightly and employs 200 staff. Its all-you-can-eat buffet, priced at £31.99 per head, features 180 different dishes along a 165-foot line of steaming silver cauldrons.

The restaurant attracts diners from across the globe; a couple travelled from Australia, another customer from Norway, and even the Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, has expressed his eagerness to try the chicken biryani, promising to visit when next in the UK. This is in stark contrast to the Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, who lives just 20 miles away but has not responded to repeated invitations, according to Hussain, who finds this lack of engagement disappointing.

The building's history is as remarkable as its present. Constructed in 1992 as part of an unrealised 'Valley of the Kings' development, the blue glass pyramid stood derelict for five years after the main contractor went bankrupt, gaining a reputation as a haunted shell.

Hussain, who arrived in the UK from Pakistan at age 15, purchased the empty building and spent £15 million transforming it into a lavish space reminiscent of a Dubai hotel, complete with marble floors, chandeliers, and a fountain. This was a 'humongous undertaking' and a 'huge risk,' especially coming just after the Covid-19 pandemic, as noted by the restaurant's marketing director, Bilal Jogi.

Hussain's vision for 'legacy' meant sourcing materials locally: tiles from Preston, furniture from Knutsford, and employing regional tradesmen to demonstrate British manufacturing quality, stating, 'We don't have to go to China for everything.

' The scale of operations is staggering. The ground-floor restaurant, which has the footprint of a football pitch, is meticulously divided to avoid a canteen feel and maintains an exceptional staff-to-table ratio of one waiter per two or three tables-double the industry standard. Over 30 chefs work in a visible 'theatre kitchen' with another 65 in the back.

Above, the second floor can host weddings for up to 1,200 guests, and the third is used for corporate events, with a cigar lounge also planned. Hussain's gamble appears to be paying off, cementing a Northern and British success story. His journey from running buffets in Bradford since the 1980s to iconic London locations like the Hoover Building underscores his shrewd business acumen.

Now, his passion for hospitality remains undimmed; a visit to the bustling kitchen on a weekday evening, already filling with families, reveals his enduring love for the trade as he beams, 'I've never lost my love for this.

' The Royal Nawaab stands not merely as a restaurant but as a testament to ambition, resilience, and community





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Royal Nawaab Largest Curry House Mahboob Hussain Stockport Pyramid Buffet Restaurant British Hospitality Local Sourcing Food Tourism Manchester Culinary Destination

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