World's Rarest Honey Fetches £2,000 a Jar at Harrods, Driven by Elite Demand

Harrods is experiencing unprecedented demand for a New Zealand Manuka honey with an extraordinary price tag of £2,000 per jar. The product, Limited Reserve UMP 35+ MGO 2190 from Manuka South, is lauded for its extreme purity and potency, derived from bees foraging exclusively on remote South Island manuka bushes. Its exclusivity, limited harvest yields, and extensive maturation and testing contribute to its high value, with wealthy shoppers, particularly from the Middle East, driving sales. Despite its medicinal reputation and potent antibacterial properties, its unique flavour profile has also sparked curiosity, leading to unconventional taste tests.

The world of luxury retail has once again showcased its ability to elevate everyday items to stratospheric price points, with a jar of honey now retailing for an astonishing £2,000 at London's iconic Harrods department store. This exceptionally rare offering, produced by New Zealand's Manuka South, has generated significant buzz among discerning consumers with considerable disposable income.

The product, officially designated as Limited Reserve UMP 35+ MGO 2190, commands its premium price due to an array of factors that contribute to its extraordinary quality and exclusivity. The scarcity of this honey is rooted in its unique origin: the bees responsible for its production feast almost exclusively on the native manuka bushes found in the remote, pristine regions of New Zealand's South Island. This specialized diet results in an unusually pure honey, uncontaminated by other floral sources. Further enhancing its rarity, the harvesting process is dictated by precise environmental conditions that occur only once every few years, ensuring an extremely limited yield. Beyond its natural origins, the Limited Reserve UMP 35+ MGO 2190 undergoes a rigorous maturation process, aging for an impressive 1,400 days. This extended period, coupled with stringent quality and potency testing, guarantees the exceptional standard of the final product before it reaches consumers. The presentation befitting such a premium item is equally elaborate. Each jar is encased in an ornate, handcrafted American black walnut exterior, lined with Italian leather, and adorned with 18-carat antique gold detailing, transforming it into a collector's item as much as a culinary one. Despite the substantial cost, demand at Harrods has been exceptionally high, a testament to the allure of exclusivity and the reputed health benefits associated with manuka honey. Sarina Mughal, Harrods' head pharmacist, confirmed its popularity, stating it has been one of their best-selling honeys, with weeks seeing sales of six to ten jars, primarily to repeat customers. This demand is particularly notable among Middle Eastern shoppers, who have a well-established appreciation for high-value food products and traditional remedies. Manuka honey itself has a long-standing reputation for its medicinal properties, with its purified forms even being incorporated into NHS wound dressings, highlighting its recognized therapeutic qualities. The key to manuka honey's potency lies in its high concentration of methylglyoxal (MGO), a potent antibacterial compound. According to Helen Rogers, a honey sommelier with the Honey Guild of the United Kingdom, the Manuka South product exhibits extreme MGO levels, reaching 2190, a figure significantly above the 500 MGO threshold classified as medical grade. Manuka South emphasizes the product's versatility, suggesting it can complement both sweet and savoury dishes, and be enjoyed in various ways, from direct consumption to incorporation into culinary creations. However, Rogers offers a more nuanced perspective on its ingestible qualities, noting that while superior for topical wound treatment, its flavour might not appeal to all palates, describing it as having a medicinal taste. This unique flavour profile recently came under the spotlight when YouTuber Carmie Sellitto purchased a jar and paired it with a humble £1.45 Greggs sausage roll in a taste test. Sellitto, known for reviewing luxury food items, found the combination surprisingly complementary, dubbing it the most expensive sausage roll in the world. While he described the honey's taste as somewhat grassy, he ultimately rated the experience ten out of ten, perhaps influenced by the sheer novelty and cost of the pairing. This peculiar intersection of extreme luxury and everyday indulgence underscores the fascination surrounding this rare and exorbitantly priced honey





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