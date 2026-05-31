Worst Celebrity Courtships: From A-List Actresses to Pop Superstars, These Stars Have Had Their Share of Dating Horror Stories

The article highlights the dating mishaps of several celebrities, including Chelsea Handler, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber. It discusses their experiences with bad dates, rejection, and even embarrassing moments.

Chelsea Handler recently vented about her 'bad' date with 'cheap' Bobby Flay, but she's not the only one who's had a tough time while looking for love.

Superstars like Britney Spears, Billie Eilish, Charlize Theron, Selena Gomez and even heartthrob Justin Bieber have previously detailed their dating horror stories. Singer Kelly Clarkson even confessed to running out in the middle of a date and leaving her clueless companion behind. From one man asking an A-list actress to 'make out with his nose' to a pop superstar spilling spaghetti all over his date, the Daily Mail takes a look at the worst celebrity courtships





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Celebrity Dating Horror Stories Rejection Embarrassing Moments

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