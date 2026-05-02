Wrestler Tanea Brooks Reveals Terminal ALS Diagnosis After Years of Health Struggles

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Tanea Brooks, known as Rebel, has announced a terminal diagnosis of ALS after a two-year medical journey marked by misdiagnoses and declining health. The rare neurodegenerative disease has no cure and progressively paralyzes muscles, with most patients surviving only a few years after diagnosis. Brooks, who has also battled lung cancer and functional neurological disorder, shared her emotional journey in a heartfelt video, thanking fans and AEW for their support as she prepares for the future.

Wrestler Tanea Brooks , known professionally as Rebel, has revealed a devastating terminal diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ( ALS ), a rare and incurable neurodegenerative disease that progressively paralyzes muscles.

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, typically gives patients a life expectancy of about three years after symptoms begin, though some survive for decades. Brooks, who gained fame in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), shared the news in an emotional Instagram video, explaining that her diagnosis came after a two-year medical journey filled with misdiagnoses and health struggles. Initially, doctors attributed her symptoms to cryptococcal pneumonia, followed by a rare lung cancer called primary pulmonary lymphoma.

In November 2025, she also disclosed that she had developed functional neurological disorder (FND), which left her dependent on a walker and impaired her speech and motor function. This week, she confirmed that doctors at the Mayo Clinic had finally identified ALS as the root cause of her declining health. In the video, Brooks tearfully acknowledged the grim prognosis, stating, 'There is not a lot of research behind ALS, and we don’t know how long I have.

But it explains why I have trouble walking and talking, and all my functions will soon decline.

' She expressed gratitude to AEW and its founder, Tony Khan, for their unwavering support during her medical ordeal, calling it a 'blessing unheard of. ' She also thanked her fans for their prayers and asked for continued support as she prepares for the future.

Brooks' diagnosis follows a series of high-profile ALS cases, including actor Eric Dane, known for his role as 'McSteamy' on *Grey's Anatomy*, who passed away earlier this year after a rapid decline following his diagnosis in April 2025. Other notable figures who have battled ALS include physicist Stephen Hawking, who lived with the disease for over 50 years, and R&B legend Roberta Flack, who died in 2025 at age 88.

The condition has also claimed the lives of actors David Niven and Sam Shepard, as well as *SpongeBob SquarePants* creator Stephen Hillenburg. Despite its grim prognosis, some patients, like former NFL player Steve Gleason, have defied expectations by living with ALS for over a decade. Brooks' journey highlights the challenges of diagnosing and living with ALS, as well as the emotional toll it takes on patients and their loved ones.

Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for more research and support for those affected by this devastating disease





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