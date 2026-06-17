Wrongfully Released UK Rape Fugitive Bernadin Dedic Flees to Bosnia Without Interception

Bernadin Dedic, a 48-year-old Bosnian national, fled the UK via Eurostar after being erroneously released from prison while awaiting trial for multiple rapes and sexual assaults. He traveled unhindered to Bosnia, where he was later convicted in absentia. Dedic dismisses extradition risks and cites mental health for evading justice, while authorities face scrutiny over border failures.

Bernadin Dedic , a 48-year-old Bosnia n national, fled the United Kingdom following his erroneous release from prison while awaiting trial for multiple serious sexual offenses, including rape at knifepoint.

Despite being a wanted individual subject to ongoing legal proceedings, Dedic has claimed he left Britain unimpeded via the Eurostar and subsequently drove through continental Europe to his native Bosnia, all without being stopped or questioned by British or French authorities. His escape has exposed significant failures in border and criminal justice coordination, as he traveled on his Bosnian passport with no apparent alerts issued by UK officials.

In June, Dedic was convicted in absentia on four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, threatening a person with a knife in a private place, and making a threat to kill. The circumstances of his release have been acknowledged as a mistake by prison authorities; Dedic himself described pleading with staff to keep him incarcerated, yet within hours he had recovered mentally and embarked on his flight.

Speaking from Bosnia, some 1,600 miles away, Dedic expressed no remorse, stating 'I have nothing to hide' and that his sole desire was freedom, which he achieved by leaving 'legally' with his car and passport. He recounted passing through a German checkpoint without issue and has since been living in Bosnia, engaging in activities such as skiing while evading justice.

Dedic has dismissed the likelihood of extradition to the UK, asserting that '90 per cent' of British extradition requests fail and that such measures are reserved for 'very heavy crime, terror organisations, war crimes,' not his case. The Home Office has declined to confirm whether extradition proceedings are underway, citing a policy of not commenting on individual cases. The trial had already been postponed once, in March, with the judge allowing Dedic to return for a rescheduled hearing this month.

When he failed to appear in June, citing chest pains after previously claiming a leg injury from a skiing accident prevented his return, the judge proceeded with the trial in his absence. Judge Hannah Duncan explicitly stated she was 'far from convinced he has had a heart attack' and characterized his behavior as 'yet another attempt by Mr Dedic to obstruct, manipulate and avoid justice.

' Dedic has now attributed his nonappearance to mental health issues, claiming his psychiatrist advised him against air travel due to 'flashbacks' to his prison experience and that he suffered chest pains when attempting to travel, resulting in a doctor's order not to fly. He has criticized the prison environment, complaining about being separated from family and forced to interact with a diverse inmate population, including those convicted of theft and murder, suggesting this negatively influenced him.

Nevertheless, Dedic professes a desire to return to the UK 'tomorrow' but only under the condition of being granted bail while awaiting a new trial and further intends to appeal his convictions up to the European courts. However, he also stated he does not want to 'return to jail,' revealing a contradictory stance that underscores his efforts to evade incarceration.

The case has highlighted systemic breakdowns at multiple levels: from the initial wrongful release from prison, to the lack of effective communication between UK authorities and border control that allowed a dangerous offender to depart freely, to the challenges of extraditing individuals from jurisdictions that may not prioritize such requests. Dedic's actions and statements have sparked public concern over the handling of high-risk prisoners and the capacity of international law enforcement to ensure that serious offenders face trial.

The victim's trauma, exacerbated by the prolonged legal process and the perpetrator's absence, has been overshadowed by Dedic's maneuvers, raising questions about the balance between defendants' rights and the pursuit of justice for victims. A review hearing is scheduled for July 7, which Dedic has indicated he will not attend, and sentencing will proceed in his absence.

The Home Office's lack of transparency regarding extradition efforts further fuels criticism that the system is inadequately equipped to manage such cross-border fugitive cases. Ultimately, this incident serves as a stark example of how administrative errors can be exploited by individuals facing grave allegations, undermining public trust in criminal justice and border security





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Bernadin Dedic Rape Fugitive Wrongful Release Eurostar Escape UK Extradition Bosnia Convicted In Absentia Border Security Failure

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