Wu Yize and Mark Allen Set Record for Longest Frame in World Snooker Championship History Amid Controversy

A record-breaking 100-minute frame between Wu Yize and Mark Allen at the World Snooker Championship became the longest in tournament history, drawing criticism from legends like Steven Hendry and Steve Davis. The match, marred by a stalemate over eight unpottable reds, sparked calls for rule reforms to prevent such tedious play.

The World Snooker Championship witnessed an unprecedented and controversial moment as Wu Yize and Mark Allen engaged in the longest frame in tournament history, a record-breaking 100 minutes and 21 seconds of tense, safety-dominated play.

The 14th frame of their match descended into chaos when eight red balls became impossible to pot due to the obstructing position of the black ball, forcing both players into a prolonged stalemate of defensive shots. The crowd at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield grew increasingly restless, with referee Marcel Eckardt struggling to maintain order as ironic cheers erupted with each safety shot.

Allen, who held a significant lead, was visibly frustrated when Eckardt warned that the frame would be re-racked unless progress was made within three shots. In a bold move, Allen deliberately potted the black ball, allowing Yize to seize control and mount a remarkable comeback from 43-13 down to 61-47 ahead with just two reds remaining. The frame, which surpassed the previous record of 1hr 25min, drew sharp criticism from snooker legends.

Seven-time world champion Steven Hendry described it as the 'dark side of snooker,' noting that the bizarre situation had inadvertently benefited Yize by relieving pressure. Allen, despite his initial advantage, ultimately faltered under the strain, missing a crucial snooker opportunity that allowed Yize to clinch the frame with a pink ball and level the match at 7-7.

Six-time world champion Steve Davis condemned the spectacle as an 'embarrassment to snooker,' calling for urgent reforms to prevent such drawn-out, uninspiring frames in the future. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the need for rule changes to balance competitive strategy with entertainment value, ensuring the sport remains engaging for both players and fans





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World Snooker Championship Wu Yize Mark Allen Longest Frame Snooker Rules

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