Wu Yize Crowned Snooker World Champion

Wu Yize, aged 22, has become the new snooker world champion after defeating Shaun Murphy in a thrilling final at the Crucible. His victory and a post-match cigarette have drawn comparisons to snooker legends of the past.

The atmosphere at the Crucible was electric, fully embracing Wu Yize as one of their own, and a photograph of the newly crowned snooker world champion enjoying a cigarette is likely to further solidify his appeal with traditional fans.

This moment evokes memories of legendary, unconventional players from the past, such as Alex Higgins, Jimmy White, and Bill Werbeniuk. The 22-year-old was observed smoking during a critical juncture of his final match against Shaun Murphy. Yize achieved a remarkable victory in the deciding frame against the 43-year-old Englishman, securing the title at the 50th World Championship held in Sheffield on Monday.

He now stands as the second-youngest champion in the tournament’s history, surpassed only by Stephen Hendry’s 1990 win when he was 21 years old. During a break in play, with the score tied at 16-16, Yize stepped outside for some air and was seen with his translator, smoking gold-tinted cigarettes behind barriers near the stage door. This brief moment of respite clearly proved beneficial, as he returned to the table and narrowly secured an 18-17 victory in the final session.

The modern era of snooker has seen a rise in professionalism, significantly altering the game. However, during its golden age, it was not unusual for players to smoke and even consume alcohol around the table while matches were in progress. Higgins, in particular, was renowned as a heavy smoker and a true iconoclast within the sport. Wu Yize’s popularity has surged dramatically over the past two weeks, with enthusiastic chants of 'Wuuuu' accompanying his every walk to the table.

Initially, he mistakenly believed these were jeers, as he explained after receiving the £500,000 prize: 'At first, I thought people were booing me. Then I learned they were cheering me on. Thank you all so much. My affection for snooker is reciprocated.

' He continued, 'I’ve been striving for these shots for a long time. For the past month, my life has been consistent. I’m incredibly happy that I played well today. My parents are the real champions.

Since I decided to leave school, my father has been my constant companion. My mother has also endured a great deal over the years. They are the foundation of my strength. I love them dearly.

' Yize proudly posed with the trophy alongside his parents after a thrilling and closely contested final. A superb break of 85 in the 35th frame ultimately proved decisive in a match that could have easily gone either way, but Murphy displayed admirable sportsmanship in defeat. He commented: 'It’s been a fantastic couple of weeks, a wonderful time in Sheffield. Lots of laughter.

And honestly, we were so close. Very, very close. I want to congratulate Wu Yize, his family, and everyone around him for becoming a deserving world champion. I hate being proven right.

I predicted earlier this season, after a great match in China, that he would one day be world champion. It’s just a shame it happened today.

' The victory marks a significant moment not just for Yize, but for Chinese snooker as a whole. His success is expected to inspire a new generation of players in China and further elevate the sport’s profile in the country. The scenes of celebration at the Crucible, with fans chanting his name, were a testament to his growing global appeal. Yize’s journey to the championship was marked by resilience and determination, overcoming challenging opponents and maintaining composure under immense pressure.

His ability to perform at his best in the crucial moments of the final demonstrated his exceptional talent and mental fortitude. The contrast between Yize’s youthful exuberance and Murphy’s seasoned experience added another layer of intrigue to the match. Murphy, a former world champion himself, acknowledged Yize’s potential and graciously accepted defeat, praising his opponent’s skill and dedication.

The final was a captivating display of snooker, filled with dramatic twists and turns, and ultimately culminating in a deserving victory for the young Chinese star. The image of Yize smoking a cigarette, while perhaps unconventional, resonated with many fans who appreciate the sport’s rich history and the rebellious spirit of its past champions. It’s a symbol of a player who is comfortable being himself and not afraid to embrace tradition.

Beyond the sporting achievement, Yize’s story is one of sacrifice and family support. His decision to leave school to pursue his snooker dreams was a bold one, and he acknowledged the unwavering support of his parents throughout his journey. Their dedication and belief in his abilities were instrumental in his success. The emotional scenes after the match, with Yize embracing his parents, highlighted the profound bond they share.

The £500,000 prize money will undoubtedly provide financial security for his family and allow him to continue pursuing his passion for snooker. The future looks bright for Wu Yize. At just 22 years old, he has already achieved the pinnacle of his sport and has the potential to dominate the game for years to come. His natural talent, combined with his unwavering determination and the support of his family, make him a formidable force in the world of snooker.

The victory in Sheffield is just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career. He has already captured the hearts of fans around the world, and his story is sure to inspire aspiring snooker players for generations to come. The legacy of this championship will extend far beyond the Crucible, leaving a lasting impact on the sport and its global fanbase





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