UK family reviewer Alex Dodman gives Wundrful World of Christmas zero stars after his family paid £159.20 for a disappointing experience at ExCeL London.

A British father has awarded a new holiday attraction a perfect score of zero out of ten after a family visit cost £159.20. Alex Dodman, 41, reviewed the Wundrful World of Christmas event after taking his wife and three children to the venue. The family attended the immersive Santa experience located at ExCeL London, which opened its doors on November 13.

Breakdown of £159.20 Ticket Costs

The total bill for the five-person family included three child tickets priced at £89.70 and two adult tickets for £68. A transaction fee of £1.50 was added to the final total. Dodman noted that his youngest child, who is one year old, was charged the full child admission price. He questioned the value of the experience, asking if he had found the most money-grabbing Christmas event in the UK.

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Description of Immersive Journey Rooms

Dodman described the initial room as a fake lift ride meant to simulate travel to the North Pole. He criticized the next area for resembling a grandmother's living room decorated poorly in 1994. Children were invited to drop wishes into a well that he claimed was lined with a bin bag. In another area, families entered Mrs Claus's kitchen where they received a tiny cube of pre-packaged shortbread.

Interaction With Santa and Additional Fees

Families spent approximately seven minutes in each room before queuing for about twenty minutes to see Santa. The actual meeting lasted only about two minutes per family. Dodman called it the most depressing Santa grotto he had ever seen. He stated that Santa handed out cheap Christmas books and charged an extra £9.50 for a photograph. Dodman clarified that the actors and staff performed their duties well despite the poor setup.

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High Prices for Food and Rides

Outside the main attraction, Dodman highlighted expensive options for families leaving the venue. Fairground rides cost £4 per ride, and a single hot dog was priced at £9.50. He described the gift shop as a rip-off and noted that parents would wish it was Easter if they wanted to save money. His final rating on the Pounds to Pleasure scale was zero for both pounds spent and pleasure received.

Background of Pounds to Pleasure Initiative

Dodman began reviewing UK attractions in February 2024 after a negative experience at Center Parcs involving expensive mini Jeep rides. He now reviews over 150 venues monthly, reaching 460,000 Instagram followers with 2.5 million views. He co-founded Pounds to Pleasure to help families find discount codes for smaller attractions. His advice includes bringing packed lunches and avoiding big corporate venues this Christmas season.