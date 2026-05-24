Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell discusses controversial scene cut from movie

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has confessed that a scene featuring star Margot Robbie's unshaven armpits was cut from the final edit of the film. Fennell wanted to showcase the grime and toil of the era, but it did not make it into the film. She also talked about the viral scene where Cathy sticks her finger into a dead fish's mouth, discussing her use of the fishy symbolism in the film. The film, set against the windswept Yorkshire moors, sparked intense reactions among audiences, with many viewers mentioning emotional responses, including crying, while also finding the film inspiring to reread the classic novel.

Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell has confessed it was 'unfortunate' that a scene displaying star Margot Robbie 's 'extremely hairy' armpits was cut from the final edit of the film.

Emerald's take on the story made many changes to the original plot, including showcasing Robbie's character's unshaven armpits, which she believed was historically accurate. Unfortunately, the scene 'that we see them' did not make it into the film, despite being 'so important to her'.

Fennell also discussed the viral scene where Cathy sticks her finger into a dead fish's mouth, admitting she had the fish in aspic and the dead fish in the end, which some viewers found cringeworthy and authentic. The film sparked intense reactions among audiences, with viewers admitting they 'did not expect to love' the film and confessing to 'crying their eyes out' by the final moments





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Wuthering Heights Directed By Emerald Fennell Emily Bronte's Novel Margot Robbie Jacob Elordi Unshaven Armpits Racy Scene Catherine's Romance With Heathcliff Filming Steamy Scenes Yorkshire Moors

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