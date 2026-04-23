WWE Legend Sable Resurfaces at Wrestlemania After Years of Seclusion

Former WWE star Sable, known for her iconic 90s run and Playboy covers, surprised fans by appearing at Wrestlemania 42 with husband Brock Lesnar, ending a long period of privacy.

Former WWE star Sable , once a dominant figure in professional wrestling during the 1990s, made a rare public appearance at Wrestlemania 42 in Las Vegas, sparking significant buzz among fans.

The 58-year-old, whose real name is Rena Lesnar, had largely withdrawn from the spotlight after retiring in 2004, embracing a private life with her husband, fellow wrestling icon Brock Lesnar, on a remote farm in rural Canada. This reclusive lifestyle, often described as a 'tradwife' existence, has meant limited public sightings over the past two decades, making her appearance at Wrestlemania a surprising and welcome moment for many.

She was spotted alongside Lesnar and Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald, known for his conservative political views, in a selfie shared on social media. Sable’s transformation was noticeable, sporting long brown hair and more conservative clothing, a departure from the blonde bombshell image that defined her wrestling career. During her prime, Sable captivated audiences with her striking looks and provocative presentation.

She initially entered the wrestling world in 1996 as the manager for her then-husband, Marc Mero, but quickly surpassed him in popularity. Her appeal led to a WWE Women's Championship reign and prominent roles in major pay-per-view events.

However, her time with WWE was marked by controversy. In 1999, she left the company and filed a substantial $110 million lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions, including a shocking claim of a malicious prank involving a fellow wrestler. The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court. Despite the tumultuous departure, Sable returned to WWE in 2003, briefly reprising her character and even appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine for a third time, alongside Torrie Wilson.

Her second and final exit from WWE followed shortly after. Rumors circulated at the time of her departure regarding an alleged affair with Brock Lesnar, who she later married in 2006. MacDonald, who shared the selfie with Sable and Lesnar, recounted a conversation he had with Lesnar at the hotel, expressing his gratitude for Lesnar’s contributions to professional wrestling. He was surprised and pleased to learn that Lesnar and his family were fans of his music.

The unexpected sighting of Sable has generated considerable discussion online, with fans commenting on her changed appearance and expressing surprise at her re-emergence. Many noted her natural hair color and praised her look, while others lamented the fact that she isn’t more prominently celebrated as a wrestling legend. Sable’s last confirmed public appearance before Wrestlemania was at a country music event in May 2025.

Her decision to prioritize family life and distance herself from the public eye has been respected by many, but her recent appearance has reignited interest in her legacy and the impact she had on the world of professional wrestling. The image serves as a reminder of a captivating era in WWE history and the enduring appeal of one of its most iconic female stars





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