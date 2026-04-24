WWE Legend Sable Resurfaces at Wrestlemania After Years of Seclusion

Former WWE star Sable, known for her 90s fame and Playboy covers, was spotted at Wrestlemania 42 supporting husband Brock Lesnar, marking a rare public appearance after years of a private life in rural Canada.

Former WWE star Sable , once a dominant figure in professional wrestling during the 1990s, made a rare public appearance at Wrestlemania 42 in Las Vegas, sparking significant buzz among fans.

After retiring from the wrestling world in 2004, Sable, whose real name is Rena Lesnar, largely withdrew from public life, embracing a secluded lifestyle with her husband, Brock Lesnar, on a remote farm in Canada. This lifestyle shift followed a highly publicized career marked by both success and controversy, including a landmark lawsuit against WWE alleging sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.

The 58-year-old Sable was spotted supporting Lesnar during his retirement match against Oba Femi, captured in a selfie alongside Lesnar and Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald. The photograph revealed a noticeably different Sable, sporting long brown hair and more conservative attire, a departure from the blonde bombshell image that defined her wrestling persona. MacDonald shared the photo on social media, recounting a conversation with Lesnar where the wrestler expressed appreciation for MacDonald’s music.

The unexpected sighting has generated considerable discussion online, with fans expressing surprise at Sable’s changed appearance and reflecting on her legacy in the wrestling industry. Many commented on how unrecognizable she was without her signature blonde hair, while others praised her natural look and questioned why she isn’t more prominently celebrated as a wrestling icon. Sable’s career trajectory was remarkable.

She rose to prominence in 1996 as the manager for her then-husband, Marc Mero, quickly eclipsing him in popularity due to her striking looks and provocative presentation. Despite limited in-ring experience, she became a WWE Women's Champion and a major draw for pay-per-view events. Her three appearances on the cover of Playboy magazine, including a record-breaking issue in 1999, further cemented her status as a sex symbol.

However, her time with WWE was also fraught with conflict, culminating in the aforementioned lawsuit and a subsequent out-of-court settlement. She briefly returned to the company in 2003 before ultimately leaving for good in 2004. Her marriage to Brock Lesnar in 2006 marked another significant chapter in her life, leading to a deliberate retreat from the public eye and a focus on family life in rural Canada.

The recent Wrestlemania appearance offers a rare glimpse into the life of a former superstar who chose to prioritize privacy over continued fame





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