WWII Railway Station Reemerges from Reservoir in Thailand

After 40 years underwater, the notorious Death Railway's Nithe station has reappeared in Thailand, drawing tourists and researchers.

A famous World War II railway station built by Allied prisoners of war has re-emerged in Thailand after spending 40 years underwater. Nithe station, a key refueling and resupply point on the notorious ' Death Railway ' linking Thailand and Myanmar, remained hidden for decades until a reservoir was drained earlier this year for maintenance work on a nearby dam.

The station's remnants began to appear in April when Thailand's electricity generating authority drained the water, revealing sections of railway tracks and structural remains used for operations and maintenance. Among the discoveries is the upper concrete structure of an old inspection pit located south of one of the turning points, a rare surviving feature since most stations have been refurbished or demolished over the years.

The unexpected emergence has attracted tourists and researchers from around the globe, eager to witness a piece of wartime history. The 257-mile railway, built between October 1942 and October 1943, connected Nong Pladuk in western Thailand to Thanbyuzayat in south-eastern Myanmar. It earned its chilling nickname after tens of thousands of laborers and prisoners of war died during its construction.

Approximately a quarter of a million people were involved, including 60,000 Allied prisoners of war from the UK, US, and Canada, alongside hundreds of thousands of laborers from across Asia, including Indonesia. The railway was the subject of the 1957 film 'The Bridge on the River Kwai', which depicted the construction of a bridge over the River Kwai, though the film was actually shot in Sri Lanka.

Today, the line only runs within Thailand between Nong Pladuk and Nam Tok and has become a tourist attraction. Previously it had more than 60 stops or stations, but most have vanished or been repurposed. Martyn Fryer, an Australian researcher whose grandfather died working on the railway in 1942, told the Associated Press that he had tried to visit Nithe station three times in the past without success due to high water levels.

He expressed appreciation for the remaining infrastructure and layout. To locate POW camps in the area, Fryer compared wartime aerial photographs of Nithe from the National Archives in London with hand-charted maps brought by Andrew Snow, a researcher with the Thailand-Burma Railway Centre. Snow's father was also captured in Singapore and forced to work on the railway.

Southeast Asia's dry season often exposes parts of the station, but this year the water levels hit a new low and drained so quickly that vegetation has not yet regrown, making Nithe easier to study. Hundreds of domestic visitors have flocked to see the 'rare incident', said Kitti Laokham, a local resident whose posts of Nithe have garnered 32 million views on social media.

Channarong Noimala motorbiked 350 kilometers from Bangkok to see the exposed station, stating, 'At least for those who died here, no matter whether they are laborers or prisoners of war, we can remember them.

' Time is running out for visitors, as the dam's maintenance will be completed in August and the reservoir will be refilled, submerging the station once again. The re-emergence of Nithe station offers a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the enduring legacy of those who built and suffered on the Death Railway





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