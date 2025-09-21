Wynne Evans Expresses Deep Regret Over 'Spit Roast' Comment, Reflects on Strictly Come Dancing Fallout

Wynne Evans, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has revealed deep regret over his controversial comment and its consequences, including losing his radio show.

Wynne Evans has expressed profound regret over his controversial 'spit roast' comment made during his time on Strictly Come Dancing , stating he will carry the regret 'for the rest of my life'. The incident, which occurred at a photocall to promote the Strictly live tour, involved Evans seemingly referencing a three-way sex session, which drew immediate condemnation from BBC executives. The BBC issued a clear reprimand, declaring they would not tolerate such behavior.

Following an internal investigation into his conduct, the BBC decided not to renew Evans' yearly rolling contract, effectively ending his radio show. In a recent interview on Nick Ferrari's LBC show, the 53-year-old reflected on the repercussions, acknowledging his accountability for the comment and admitting he was unprepared for the intense public scrutiny that followed. Evans took full responsibility for his actions, emphasizing that the consequences, including the loss of his singing, television, and radio work, were entirely his fault. He further stated his regret for the comment. Furthermore, Evans also mentioned he wishes he had departed Strictly when his mental health started deteriorating, acknowledging the overwhelming media interest surrounding the show and the consequent scrutiny. \Evans' experience highlights the immense pressure and exposure associated with the show. He elaborated on the challenges of dealing with the relentless press and media attention. He now hosts a radio show on his own website and has offered his fans a chance to win a weekend at his house in Wales after the BBC's actions. Wynne Evans has said he will 'regret for the rest of my life' his controversial 'spit roast' comment during Strictly Come Dancing. The comment came at a photocall to launch the Strictly tour and swiftly earned a rebuke from BBC bosses who told him: 'We will not tolerate such behaviour'. After an investigation into his behaviour, BBC bosses told Wynne they would not be renewing his yearly rolling contract, bringing an end to his radio show. He has offered fans a chance to 'win a weekend at his house in Wales' after launching a supporters club and his followers are able to support him through his website where they can become a 'Wynner' for £4.10 a month or £6.50 for two. Members of his club will be entered into quarterly competitions, have access to priority bookings and receive a club newsletter amongst other perks. The house in Llansteffan, Wales features three bedrooms meaning six lucky guests will be able to enjoy a free trip to the seaside village in this quarter's prize draw. \The situation surrounding Wynne Evans also involves allegations of drug use, adding another layer of complexity to the story. The Daily Mail reported on an unnamed show member who is said to be 'living a life of torment'. The BBC is said to be showing loyalty to this person by standing by them and making sure they are very much involved in this year’s show. Wynne made a legal submission to the BBC about alleged drug use in March this year via his law firm Russells, according to The Sun. Wynne, who now hosts a radio show on his own website, has also said on air that he made the BBC’s director general Tim Davie aware that illegal activities had taken place on the show. The BBC's handling of the situation, including the investigation and its aftermath, has generated both criticism and discussion within the media and among the public, prompting different reactions. This story has highlighted the challenges faced by the stars and the power of media scrutiny





