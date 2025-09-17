Wyre Council Seeks Developers for Padel Tennis Courts in Poulton

Wyre Council is inviting developers and operators to submit proposals for the development of two padel tennis courts with floodlighting at The Eagles leisure site in Poulton. The project aims to provide a modern and inclusive sporting facility promoting active lifestyles.

Wyre Council is seeking developers and operators to bring padel tennis , a rapidly growing sport, to Poulton . They are looking for expressions of interest in developing two padel courts with floodlighting at The Eagles site, subject to planning approval. The Eagles is a leisure-focused location, situated next to Moorland Tennis Club, Poulton Golf Club, and Poulton Leisure Centre, making it an ideal spot for this new sporting development.

\Interested parties are invited to submit a business plan outlining the site layout, funding proposals, and funding sources. The council particularly favors proposals from local companies with experience in padel court development and management. The facility should prioritize accessibility, affordability, and inclusivity, aligning with Wyre Council's Moving More strategy, which encourages active lifestyles for all residents. \Proposals should demonstrate how the project will support the council's goals. Wyre Council is keen to promote fitness and well-being in the borough, and padel tennis is a sport currently experiencing a surge in popularity . This initiative aligns with the council's five-year 'Moving More' strategy, a collaborative effort involving experts from health, local government, education, and the charity sector . It aims to foster a culture of physical activity and increase participation across all communities in Wyre. To encourage participation and accessibility, operators are encouraged to offer discounts to members of surrounding clubs and leisure centers, as well as pay-and-play options and discounted rates for those on low incomes, people with disabilities, and individuals with chronic health conditions.\After reviewing the expressions of interest, Wyre Council will invite selected parties for further discussions. Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, 'This is a fantastic opportunity to bring a modern and inclusive sport to Poulton-le-Fylde. Padel tennis is growing rapidly across the UK, and we’re excited to see how this development can enhance our local leisure offering, encourage more people to get active, and build stronger community connections. We look forward to receiving proposals that reflect Wyre’s commitment to health, wellbeing, and sustainability.' Interested parties can find more information and submit expressions of interest at www.wyre.gov.uk/PadelEOI. The deadline for submissions is October 31, 2025





