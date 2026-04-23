X Factor's Kate Thornton Breaks Shoulder in Tesco Express Bread Aisle Fall

Former X Factor host Kate Thornton has revealed she suffered a broken shoulder and lip injury after a fall in the bread aisle of a Tesco Express store. The incident occurred while she was simply buying bread and has made recording her podcast 'more challenging'. This comes after a difficult period involving a stalker who was recently sentenced.

Kate Thornton , the former host of The X Factor and current presenter on Greatest Hits Radio, has revealed a rather unexpected injury – a broken shoulder – sustained during a trip to her local Tesco Express .

The incident, which also required stitches to her lip, occurred while she was simply attempting to purchase bread. Thornton shared the details of her mishap on the latest episode of her popular podcast, 'White Wine Question Time,' emphasizing the lack of a glamorous backstory. She humorously explained that she 'fell over her own feet,' resulting in the painful tumble and subsequent medical attention.

The injury presented a clear challenge while recording the newest podcast episode, requiring her to navigate the process while dealing with considerable discomfort. This unfortunate accident comes after a period of significant personal distress for Thornton. Earlier this year, she spoke publicly about the fear and anxiety caused by a relentless stalker, James McCamley, who bombarded her and a colleague with over 6,000 text messages over five months.

Despite seeking restraining orders, McCamley received a relatively lenient 12-month community order, a decision that left Thornton feeling vulnerable and shaken. She expressed her apprehension about using public transport at night and the constant need to second-guess her daily routines, highlighting the lasting impact of the harassment. The court case revealed the disturbing nature of the messages, many of which were sexually explicit, causing significant distress to both Thornton and her colleague.

This recent injury adds another layer of difficulty to an already challenging time in her life. Kate Thornton’s career spans a diverse range of media roles. She initially gained recognition as a showbiz journalist, contributing to publications like the Sunday Times and Marie Claire, and later covered significant news events, including the death of Princess Diana.

Her transition to television saw her become the first host of The X Factor in 2004, a role she held for two years before being replaced by Dermot O'Leary. She has openly discussed the pain and humiliation of being let go from the show, criticizing Simon Cowell for a lack of transparency. Following The X Factor, she anchored ITV’s Loose Women from 2009 to 2011 and occasionally hosted This Morning.

Currently, she is a valued presenter at Greatest Hits Radio, broadcasting on Sundays and recently taking over the weekday afternoon show starting November 11, 2024. Despite the setbacks, Thornton continues to demonstrate resilience and a commitment to her work, even while recovering from her recent injury and dealing with the aftermath of a distressing stalking ordeal.

Her podcast, 'White Wine Question Time,' continues to feature interviews with prominent figures like Will Best, Helen Skelton, Angela Rippon, and Penny Lancaster, providing a platform for engaging conversations and maintaining her connection with her audience





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