X Factor Star Chico Convicted of Drink-Driving After Six-Hour Whisky Binge

Former X Factor contestant Chico Slimani has been convicted of drink-driving, facing a 12-month ban and fines after a court heard details of a six-hour whisky binge. The conviction comes amid personal struggles and financial difficulties.

Former X Factor star Chico Slimani has been convicted of drink-driving following a six-hour whisky binge, a court heard. The singer, who competed on the ITV talent show in 2005, was found guilty at Willesden Magistrates' Court. The incident occurred on December 13th, when Slimani, also known as Yousseph Slimani, was stopped in Southgate with 40 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mg.

Slimani, who was visibly emotional during the trial, arrived at court wearing a maroon silk shirt and a cowboy hat. The court heard that the singer had been deeply affected by the loss of three friends to cancer. He explained that he had consumed whisky for six hours, starting at 1:00 AM and ending at 7:00 AM, in response to the emotional distress caused by the bereavements. He also took cold and flu medicine at 5:30 PM on the day of the incident. This combination ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent conviction. The district judge, Mark Jabbitt, imposed a 12-month driving ban, a £600 fine, a £240 surcharge, and £620 in costs. Slimani has also been offered a drink drivers' rehabilitation scheme, completion of which will reduce his driving ban by a quarter. Slimani's legal team presented his case. The prosecution detailed the circumstances of the offence. The court heard evidence from a toxicologist, who calculated the contribution of the Nyquil to his breath alcohol reading. The singer claimed he was taking the cold and flu medicine Nyquil for 'a flu which you may call long Covid' that 'kept coming and going'. He said he didn't tell police when asked if he had consumed other drugs or medicines, and said this was 'because when I got arrested, and they were taking me to the police station, my mind was literally going at 600,000mph.' He described feeling immense fear about the implications of his arrest, considering the incident went against his character and public persona. Slimani's solicitor confirmed that Slimani consumed 810ml of Famous Grouse whisky and 30ml of an unspecified Nyquil product that contained alcohol. The toxicologist, Sarah Morley, told the court that the Nyquil would have contributed to 2mg per 100ml of alcohol on his breath, though she could not verify the accuracy of the information provided to her. This incident occurred amidst significant financial hardship, with Slimani revealing earlier in the year that he had fallen victim to an investment con in Dubai, resulting in substantial financial losses. He discussed his struggles to rebuild his finances after being swindled, sharing how he lost everything in the investment scheme. He was candid about the emotional turmoil he has experienced from the loss of his friends. The court also heard about Slimani's book which he was writing at the time of the offence, called The Secret 19: Cancer Questions Worth Asking. The case highlights a series of personal and professional challenges for Slimani. Slimani rose to fame on the X Factor in 2005. He achieved a number one hit with his debut single, It's Chico Time. His music career waned. He invested in a Middle Eastern scheme. Slimani revealed his health and fitness background. He felt he had natural transition. He was involved in martial arts and natural bodybuilding. He said It’s about getting the right knowledge as to how your body works, how your mind works, and how you can become the best version of yourself. He revealed his investment with friends in Dubai. He and his friends got conned, losing everything in the process. The incident underscores the complexities of personal struggles.





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Chico Drink-Driving X Factor Alcohol Court Financial Troubles Bereavement Singer

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