NYU Langone researchers created mice with humanized X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism that develop symptoms up to 300 times faster, speeding up drug testing.

Researchers at NYU Langone Health have created living mice that carry an accurate but accelerated version of X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism (XDP), a rare, adult-onset neurodegenerative disease. The study, reported on November 22, 2026, was published online in the journal Cell. The team used a technique called genome writing to insert a large section of human genetic material into the mouse genome, allowing the disease to appear far sooner than it does in people.

The research was led by NYU Langone Health researchers, and the mice carried a humanized form of XDP. This model allowed the team to confirm the cellular mechanisms behind the disease and to partially reverse them. The study is therefore significant both for understanding how XDP develops and for creating a faster way to test possible treatments.

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How Jumping Genes Trigger X-Linked Dystonia-Parkinsonism

X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism is caused by jumping genes known as transposons, which are DNA snippets that can copy themselves and insert into new locations in the genome. The genome is the complete set of genetic material in each cell. Thousands of transposons reside in both mouse and human genomes, and most are silenced by the body's cellular defense mechanisms. A few, however, cause genetic diseases when they insert themselves in the wrong places.

In XDP, the harmful insertions are SINE-VNTR-Alu (SVA) transposons, a class found in humans but absent in mice. These SVA elements insert themselves into the TAF1 gene. TAF1 encodes part of the machinery that copies DNA into messenger RNA, which then builds the proteins needed for vital cellular functions. The research team showed that the inserted SVA elements block the transcription of DNA into RNA, reducing TAF1 gene expression. This leads to a short supply of the TAF1 protein and ultimately to cell death.

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To confirm this mechanism, the researchers rewrote a portion of the mouse TAF1 gene so that it matched human XDP genetic material exactly. The resulting mouse embryonic stem cells, and the mice that developed from them, reproduced the molecular and symptomatic hallmarks of human XDP. These included reduced TAF1 protein, cell death and holes in the brain.

Why Mice Progress Faster Than Human Patients

The humanized mice showed XDP symptoms up to 300 times faster than human patients, appearing in 1.5 months compared with 30 years in people. This acceleration makes it possible to run high-speed tests of potential treatments. Jef D. Boeke, PhD, the Sol and Judith Bergstein Director of the Institute for Systems Genetics at NYU Langone Health, who served as senior study author, said the difference may stem from human evolution. In his view, humans have developed genetic mechanisms to defend cells against SVAs, while mice lack these defenses because they had never encountered SVAs until now.

Using a molecular tool called dCas9 to boost TAF1 expression in stem cells, the researchers showed that the effect of the SVA insertion on TAF1 levels could be reversed. Based on this result, the researchers concluded that boosting TAF1 levels may counter the progression of XDP. Boeke said the experiments establish a rationale for developing new therapeutic approaches for XDP patients. He added that the work offers a generalizable strategy for building mouse models of human rare diseases quickly, both to study disease biology and to serve as a therapeutic testing ground.

Genome Writing Tools and Origins of the Mutation

The study was made possible by a set of genome-writing techniques developed over the past decade by Boeke, who has led an international consortium in this work. These techniques swap large portions of genetic material with engineered replacements and can even build synthetic versions of entire chromosomes, the structures that house DNA and regulate its activity. The process begins with the team designing specific changes to a targeted chromosome and assembling synthetic DNA sequences. Those sequences are then introduced into cells, where cellular machinery completes the genome writing.

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In this case, 78,000 human DNA code letters, equal to 78 kilobases and including the SVAs, were inserted into the mouse genome. Earlier studies showed that an SVA transposition occurred at random in one person living on Panay Island in the Philippines. The TAF1 gene carrying that SVA insertion, and the resulting XDP, was then passed down to that person's descendants.

Brain Cells Affected and Next Research Steps

A second paper, led by Shane A. Liddelow, PhD, an associate professor at NYU Langone Health, was published in the same edition of Cell. It found that the cells affected by XDP in the brains of mice were oligodendrocytes rather than neurons, as many researchers had predicted. Oligodendrocytes produce the myelin insulation around the axons that connect neurons, which allows nerve cells to pass messages along. Liddelow is affiliated with the Institute for Translational Neuroscience and the Departments of Neuroscience and Ophthalmology at NYU Langone Health.

Using the same humanized XDP mouse model, Liddelow's team found that the resulting male mice displayed the same features seen in human XDP patients, including severe movement disorders. Together, the two studies give researchers a faster animal model for testing therapies aimed at boosting TAF1 levels and for examining where the disease damages the brain.