Xavier Becerra Refuses to Endorse LA Mayor Karen Bass in Awkward NBC 4 Interview

California gubernatorial hopeful Xavier Becerra declines to endorse Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a tense interview, highlighting friction in her re-election bid against Nithya Raman.

California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra declined to endorse incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a televised interview on Tuesday. The 68-year-old politician stood beside the Mayor at a podium hosted by NBC 4 but firmly refused to explain why voters should support her re-election campaign. When pressed directly by the anchor, Becerra redirected the conversation toward civic participation rather than political allegiance.

Becerra Dodges Endorsement Question During Interview

The awkward exchange occurred while Becerra appeared alongside Bass as guests of the local news station. The interview segment was designed to solicit political support for the Mayor, who is currently engaged in a contentious re-election battle. However, Becerra remained steadfast in his refusal to offer an explicit endorsement, creating a visibly uncomfortable moment for both figures on screen.

Also read Oscar Winner Dustin Lance Black Endorses Karen Bass After Raman No-Show

When the reporter asked why Angelenos should vote for the Mayor, Becerra responded by stating, 'Well, I hope people just go out and vote. That's the most important thing.' He repeated this sentiment multiple times, effectively sidestepping the core question posed by the journalist. Mayor Bass, standing immediately to his right, maintained a strained smile throughout the interaction, appearing unsettled by her colleague's lack of political support.

Rival Spencer Pratt Mocks Unprecedented Snub

The incident drew immediate attention from political opponents, including former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt. The reality television star, who previously ran for office in Los Angeles, shared the video clip on the social media platform X with sharp commentary. Pratt described the scene as 'hilariously awkward' and mocked the interaction by referring to both politicians with derogatory nicknames.

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Pratt, a registered Republican, highlighted the visual dissonance of the moment, noting that Becerra could not even look at anyone during the exchange. He emphasized the rarity of a political ally refusing to endorse a standing candidate who is physically present at the event. The former candidate has been vocal in his criticism of the current administration, accusing Bass of failing to address critical city issues.

Becerra Cites Longstanding Personal Friendship With Mayor

Despite the reporter's persistence, Becerra defended his position by citing his long history with the Mayor. He explained, 'Well, Karen Bass and I go way, way back,' and noted that they served together in Congress years ago. Becerra attempted to separate his personal relationship from his professional political obligations.

'You know, politics is one thing, friendships are another thing, and I hope that folks recognize that you can have friendships that far exceed whatever goes on in politics,' Becerra stated. He maintained that his personal bond with Bass does not obligate him to support her political ambitions publicly. This distinction between private loyalty and public endorsement became the central theme of his response.

Political Turmoil Marks Weekend in Los Angeles and Guam

Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt has vowed to continue opposing Mayor Bass and her primary challenger, City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. After suffering a defeat in the mayoral primary, Pratt claimed that the loss was orchestrated by entrenched political interests. He accused the remaining candidates of being corrupt and promised to reveal damaging information about their conduct.

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'I have some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame,' Pratt alleged in a video message. He suggested that employees of the city government might possess evidence capable of forcing the Mayor or Councilwoman Raman out of office. This threat adds another layer of tension to an already volatile election cycle.

In a separate development, Democrats achieved a significant victory in the United States territory of Guam. Democrat Alicia Limtiaco won the election for Delegate to the House of Representatives, defeating Republican incumbent James Moylan. The final unofficial results from the Guam Election Commission showed Limtiaco receiving 51 percent of the vote compared to Moylan's 49 percent.

This victory marks the first flip of the 2026 midterm elections for the Democratic Party. Limtiaco, 51 years old, secured the non-voting seat in Congress, ending Republican control of the position which had been held since 2022. The result signals a shifting political landscape across multiple jurisdictions on the same day that local Los Angeles politics remained highly unpredictable.