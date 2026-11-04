Xavier Becerra Wins California Governor Race Against Steve Hilton

Xavier Becerra defeats Steve Hilton in the California gubernatorial election, securing 64 percent of the vote to succeed outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom.

Xavier Becerra has been elected as the next Governor of California, successfully succeeding the outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom. The Associated Press officially called the race for Becerra, who captured 64 percent of the total vote cast on Election Night. This decisive victory concludes a high-stakes and expensive campaign that pitted a veteran Democrat against a Republican populist.

The Core Election Outcome and Vote Share

The final tally revealed a commanding lead for the Democratic candidate, who ran away with a significant margin against his opponent. Steve Hilton, the former Fox News host and Silicon Valley entrepreneur, failed to gain traction despite a well-funded campaign. The result secures continuity for the Democratic party in Sacramento and prevents a shift in the state's political leadership.

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Steve Hilton's Populist Campaign Strategy

Steve Hilton positioned himself as a political outsider with a disruption-first strategy throughout the general election. He previously served as a chief strategist to British Prime Minister David Cameron before becoming a media personality. Hilton carried the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who publicly praised him as a truly fine man during the campaign trail.

Hilton's platform focused on slashing regulations and abolishing income tax for earners making under $150,000. He promised to clean up city streets and reignite the state's overburdened middle class through radical policy changes. During their only debate, he accused Becerra of sidestepping California's major issues by focusing too heavily on national politics.

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Becerra Leverages Establishment Support

Xavier Becerra brought deep establishment muscle to the top of the ticket, relying on a long track record in public office. He was backed by Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom, and Representative Jasmine Crockett. As the former California Attorney General and Biden Health Secretary, he leaned heavily on his experience in state and federal government.

Becerra claimed during the debate that Hilton's plans would yield Trump results, connecting his opponent's tax policies to what he called Trump's failed federal tax cuts. He framed the election as a vital defense of progressive values against Republican incursions. His campaign highlighted legal battles against conservative policies while securing support from the California Democratic Party.

Impact of Cost of Living and Safety Issues

California voters headed to the polls following heavy spending and sharp political attacks over persistent state challenges. The campaign was dominated by discussions on the sky-high cost of living and a relentless homelessness crisis. Lingering public safety concerns also influenced voter decisions across various demographics in the state.

The race drew nationwide attention as a key bellwether for America's political alignment. It contrasted Hilton's Trump-backed populist pitch against Becerra's established Democratic machine. Labor giants like the Teamsters and Planned Parenthood provided crucial support for the winning candidate. This outcome signals the strength of the Democratic base in California despite the intense national political climate.