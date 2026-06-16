Xavier Trudeau and Social Media Star Pariya Carello's Relationship and Individual Pursuits

An in-depth look at the romance between Justin Trudeau's son Xavier and influencer Pariya Carello, alongside their respective careers in music and modeling, and how they navigate public attention and family legacy.

Justin Trudeau 's eldest son, Xavier Trudeau , also known by his stage name Xav, is currently in a relationship with Pariya Carello , a 19-year-old social media influencer and model.

The couple first publicly confirmed their romance in August 2025 when Carello shared a photo on Instagram Stories. Since then, they have frequently posted affectionate photos and videos on their respective platforms, showcasing their public displays of affection. Carello, who boasts a significant online following, has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok where she posts content including dance videos, lip-syncing, and fashion showcases.

On Instagram, she documents a glamorous lifestyle featuring poolside lounging, beach trips, jet skiing, yacht parties, and other luxury travel experiences to destinations like the Bahamas and St. Barts. Her social media presence also suggests she may have attended Western University in Ontario, though her current enrollment status is unclear. Beyond her influencer work, Carello has pursued modeling, walking in the Moxy Swim runway show during Miami Swim Week in recent months.

Xavier Trudeau, 18, is carving his own path as a musician and model, having released an EP under the name Xav and participating in a campaign for Raimundo Langlois. He has openly discussed the challenges and advantages of being the son of a prominent political figure, emphasizing his desire to establish an independent identity separate from his father's legacy.

He stated in an interview with GQ that while he felt pressure to enter politics, he chose entertainment to change lives in his own way, aiming to be recognized as Xav rather than just Trudeau's son. His music career recently drew scrutiny when he was announced as a headliner for Ottawa's Shawarma Festival, prompting backlash. In a conversation with Vulture, Xav defended his artistic pursuits, urging critics not to conflate their opinions of his father with his music.

He expressed frustration over those who dismiss him without giving his work a chance, while acknowledging that being known as the prime minister's son brings both benefits and drawbacks. Notably, his first single, 'Til the Nights Done,' was released shortly after his father's resignation as prime minister, though Xav clarified the timing was coincidental and the song had been scheduled prior to the announcement.

The relationship between Xavier and Pariya reflects a new generation of celebrity, blending social media fame with political lineage, and both young adults appear focused on building their own brands amid public scrutiny





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Xavier Trudeau Pariya Carello Justin Trudeau Celebrity Relationships Social Media Influencers Music Career Modeling Public Identity Family Legacy Canadian Politics

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