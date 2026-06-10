Xbox CEO Hints at Radically Different Business Models for Next Console Amid Hardware Crisis

Asha Sharma, CEO of Xbox, suggests the next Xbox may feature innovative business models to address the hardware crisis, including flexible storage and partnerships, while reconsidering the focus on premium consoles.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has suggested that the next Xbox console could introduce some radically different business models as the industry faces a severe hardware crisis .

In a recent interview, Sharma discussed the current state of console hardware, noting that the entire industry is experiencing a shortage of memory and storage, leading to exponential cost increases. She explained that traditionally, by this point in a console generation, costs would drop to about 50% of the initial level, but now they have risen by 2.75 times, or 50% since they started, and are effectively up 7.5 times.

Sharma emphasized that pricing is only one lever, and Microsoft must explore other options to make consoles more accessible. She stressed the need to rethink the cost construction of consoles, create different plans for participation, form partnerships for better distribution, and develop experiences outside the box to reach new audiences. Sharma hinted that creating the most premium console might not be the best path forward.

I think what is needed for console rather than just the most premium high-performance console in the world, she said. We have reached a point where it will be hard to imagine that mass audiences can afford thousands of dollars to spend on a console generation. So I think we will start to see radically different business models that we never expected come into orbit later this year.

She pointed to flexible memory and storage options as a potential solution but warned that it will take years to implement. This suggests a possible shift towards a lower-cost console similar to the Xbox Series S, which was not a major success, or selling hardware at a loss and recouping through increased advertising and subscriptions. Streaming services have taken this route, and Xbox may follow suit.

Matthew Ball, Xbox's chief strategy officer, also indicated at Summer Game Fest that Microsoft is rethinking everything about Project Helix, the next console. He acknowledged the memory shortage and said the company is working hard to make the console affordable and flexible, not in an exclusionary way but in an additive manner. Ball noted that the crisis could have acute effects for two to two and a half years.

Additionally, Sharma addressed the topic of exclusives, suggesting that the recent pivot back to platform exclusives might change again. She stated that as the number two publisher in the world, Microsoft wants its games everywhere, but platforms need exclusive content. She described the current strategy of introducing one to two signature exclusives as a journey, implying that if console sales do not improve with exclusives like Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution, the strategy could be reversed





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