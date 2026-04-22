Xbox Cuts Game Pass Prices, Changes Call of Duty Access

Xbox has lowered the prices of its Game Pass subscriptions, but new Call of Duty games will now be available on the service a year after release and only on the Ultimate and PC tiers. This move comes after a previous price hike and amid industry-wide challenges.

Xbox has announced a significant shift in its Game Pass subscription strategy, opting to reduce prices across several tiers just six months after a substantial price increase exceeding 50%.

This unexpected move comes alongside a change in how new Call of Duty titles will be integrated into the service. While many subscription platforms have consistently raised monthly fees, Xbox is bucking this trend, a decision likely influenced by recent industry-wide challenges including layoffs and project cancellations. The price reductions vary by region, but in the UK, Game Pass Ultimate will now cost £16.99 per month, down from £22.99, and PC Game Pass will be £10.99, reduced from £13.49.

However, the cost savings come with a caveat: new Call of Duty releases will no longer be immediately available on standard Game Pass but will instead be exclusive to the more expensive Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, appearing approximately one year after their initial release. This strategic adjustment reflects a broader potential shift in Xbox’s revenue model.

Industry analyst Robert Dring suggests that Xbox is likely to increasingly rely on advertising revenue rather than solely on subscription fees or content sales. This would position Xbox more as a platform business, focusing on monetizing user attention rather than simply providing access to games. Sarah Bond, the new head of Xbox, previously an AI executive at Microsoft, has emphasized her commitment to understanding and safeguarding this evolving approach.

While the price decrease is unusual for subscription services – Dring notes that even with the reduction, the Ultimate tier remains 35% more expensive than it was two years ago – it’s a welcome change for many gamers. The move particularly impacts those who previously subscribed to Game Pass specifically to play the latest Call of Duty titles and then cancelled their subscriptions, effectively making that strategy less viable.

Existing Call of Duty games within the Game Pass library will remain accessible to all subscribers. The company has also addressed a recent security concern, stating that no unauthorized access to information occurred. The reaction from the gaming community has been mixed but largely positive, particularly regarding the price cuts.

Streamer Chantelle Parker, known as Chantelle Plays, views the price reduction as a ‘big win’ for casual gamers, arguing that it removes the burden of those players subsidizing the inclusion of Call of Duty. She also believes that dedicated Call of Duty fans will likely continue to purchase the games separately. Parker, like many Xbox users, expressed surprise at the price decrease given the prevailing trend of increasing costs across various services.

She highlights the increased accessibility this provides, noting that the previous price point was prohibitive for many potential subscribers. This move could broaden the Game Pass user base, making it more inclusive and appealing to a wider audience. The decision underscores the competitive landscape of the gaming subscription market, where companies are constantly evaluating pricing strategies and content offerings to attract and retain subscribers.

The long-term impact of these changes on Xbox’s revenue and market position remains to be seen, but it signals a clear adaptation to evolving industry dynamics and consumer preferences. The company is also focusing on a new console release, hoping to revitalize the brand and maintain its position in the gaming industry





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