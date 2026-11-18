Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to snub Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, making space for his wife while Putin stood aside before historic trilateral discussions with Donald Trump.

Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared to snub Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday. Footage showed the Chinese leader rejecting a handshake and ushering Putin aside to make space for his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan.

Trilateral Meeting and Nuclear Discussions

The incident occurred just before a historic trilateral meeting between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and President Donald Trump scheduled for Thursday. The trio aims to discuss limiting nuclear weapons and the prospect of ending the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion.

Also read Donald Trump Has Handed Vladimir Putin 'A Propaganda Gift', Says BBC Expert

Donald Trump signaled an improvised approach to diplomacy, stating that the heavy casualties in Ukraine create an opening for resolution. He remarked that he believes a deal is very close, though US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the war was initially not on the agenda before Trump's recent comments.

Xi Jinping Welcomes Trump with Rare Honor

In contrast to his treatment of Putin, Xi Jinping paid Donald Trump a rare honor by personally greeting him on the runway at Shenzhen Airport. This was the first time the Chinese president welcomed a visiting leader at the airport since taking office.

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Xi Jinping cited the special trip Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made to Joint Base Andrews in September when he visited the US. He emphasized his desire for in-depth exchanges on China-US relations and Asia-Pacific cooperation to promote a constructive strategic relationship.

Putin Stands Alone Amid Diplomatic Tension

When Vladimir Putin arrived earlier on Wednesday, Xi Jinping did not greet him at the airport, signaling a shift in protocol despite their longstanding friendship. Putin later greeted Trump warmly, exchanging pleasantries before they took positions for a group photo.

Kremlin senior aide Yury Ushakov stated that Putin and Trump would meet at tonight's gala dinner. Ushakov insisted that a substantive conversation would take place regardless of the setting, emphasizing the importance of looking each other in the eye.

Regional Leaders and Future Steps

Trump also teased the possibility of private meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resolve tensions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Trump's seriousness about the potential talks, though no meeting is currently scheduled for Thursday.

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The US President is separately meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in China today. Analysts remain cautious, noting that substantive breakthroughs are not expected despite the unprecedented nature of the trilateral gathering.