The Shenzhen summit of Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin marks a historic shift in global power dynamics, highlighting the marginalization of democratic institutions.

The gathering of Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday marked a definitive turning point in global geopolitics. This summit served as a visible indicator of the unwinding of the Pax Americana, the period of American-dominated stability that has persisted since the end of the Cold War nearly forty years ago.

Autocrat Summit Dethrones Democracy

The presence of these three leaders at the top table symbolized the continued march of autocrats on the world stage. While the substantive outcomes were minimal, the symbolism confirmed that democracies are increasingly being left behind by a new axis of power. Historians will likely view this meeting in Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, as the moment when the United States ceased to pose as the undisputed hyperpower leader.

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Putin's Strategic Triumph in China

Vladimir Putin achieved a significant diplomatic victory by securing a seat alongside the world's two most powerful men. This was a long-standing ambition for the Russian leader, who sought to restore Russia to the front rank of world powers following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Despite an economy smaller than Britain's and a military struggling against Ukraine, Russia retained superpower status due to its vast landmass spanning eleven time zones and its position as the holder of the world's largest nuclear arsenal.

Xi Jinping Presides Over Global Affairs

Xi Jinping solidified China's global significance by hosting the leaders at an enormous round table, effectively presiding over world affairs. The Chinese President received Donald Trump personally on the tarmac at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport with a flypast of jet fighters, while sending only a high-ranking functionary to welcome Vladimir Putin. This contrast in treatment highlighted Putin's diminished standing relative to the American and Chinese leaders, yet it did little to dampen the triumph of the Kremlin's propaganda machine.

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America Abandons Democratic Allies

The democratic world received nothing of value from this summit, as Donald Trump acted primarily as a facilitator for autocratic interests. The President praised Putin as a friend and extolled Xi as a close partner without pressing for concessions to end the war in Ukraine. He also dismissed reports of Russian and Chinese aid to Iran as small, failing to address their involvement in Gulf conflicts. European allies were excluded, left to manage the consequences of America's retreat from its traditional role.

Geopolitical Shift Away from Yalta

Unlike the 1945 Yalta Conference, which determined the post-World War II order among Allied powers, this Shenzhen meeting involved leaders bogged down in unwinnable wars with no clear spoils to carve up. The visual narrative of Putin sitting between the US and Chinese leaders suggested a restoration of Russian global importance. However, this image masked the reality that democratic nations were effectively sidelined, marking a stark departure from the international cooperation that previously defined global governance.