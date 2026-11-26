An eighty-year-old woman's Pomeranian Steve was killed by an XL Bully in Northampton. The incident has triggered calls for stricter breed regulations following the horrific attack on November 17.

An eighty-year-old widow in Northampton has lost her beloved Pomeranian named Steve following a brutal attack by an XL Bully on the evening of November 17. The incident occurred at approximately 7pm in South Meadow Close, where the massive dog smashed through a garden gate and mauled the small pet for over twenty seconds. Despite extensive surgical efforts lasting four hours, the dog succumbed to his injuries the following day. This tragic event has sparked immediate outrage among local residents and family members who are now demanding stricter legal controls on the ownership of XL Bully dogs in England and Wales.

The Fatal Incident at South Meadow Close

The horrific attack unfolded when an owner walking an XL Bully on a bridleway lost control of the animal. Joanne, the daughter of the victim, explained that the dog reportedly spotted their cat in the front garden and pulled the lead from its handler's grip. The XL Bully charged at the picket fence with such velocity that it shattered through the barrier. The eighty-year-old homeowner, who was inside at the time, heard the commotion and her dog, Steve, ran outside into the path of the aggressor. The XL Bully snatched Steve from the garden, initiating a violent assault that lasted more than twenty seconds. The sheer size and force of the XL Bully allowed it to breach the property boundaries with minimal resistance.

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Desperate Attempt to Save Steve

Joanne described the scene as her mother, who turns eighty-one soon, bravely attempted to rescue her companion. The widow grabbed the XL Bully by its collar while screaming for help, trying to lift the attacking dog off her pet. The owner of the XL Bully was not visible at the scene during the attack and took more than twenty seconds to arrive. Joanne noted that the dog owner was walking the XL Bully without a required muzzle and using an unsuitable standard lead. The XL Bully bit the woman on her inside thigh, but she was wearing thick jeans which prevented the bite from puncturing her skin. The family lives next door to their mother and shares a contained front garden, meaning the dogs usually roam freely without fear of such external threats.

Medical Aftermath and Legal Violations

Steve did not show immediate external signs of the catastrophic internal damage he sustained. He ran into the house and collapsed, panting but without visible blood. Veterinary examination revealed severe injuries to his chest and ribs, with his intestines effectively spilling out due to the trauma. Joanne stated that her mother has been left terrified and is struggling to sleep after reliving the trauma. The loss of Steve has had a tremendous psychological impact on the family, as the dog was a central part of their lives and well-known to the community. Since February 1, 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own or possess an XL Bully in England and Wales without a valid Certificate of Exemption. The law mandates that these dogs be kept on a lead and muzzled in public to ensure safety.

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Family Calls for Stricter Breed Regulations

Joanne is now calling for tighter regulations on who is allowed to keep XL Bully dogs. She expressed anger that the owner was breaking the law by walking the dog without a muzzle at the time of the attack. She argued that the sheer size and strength of XL Bullies mean they fight until death, making them dangerous in domestic settings. Joanne stated that she had never seen an XL Bully until that Tuesday evening, but the incident has changed their perspective entirely. The family feels that these dogs have no place in residential areas and are an abomination to proper pet ownership. They are concerned about the ongoing risk to the community and the inability to live peacefully in their own home following the loss of Steve.

Community Shock and Future Precautions

The death of Steve has left the local community in shock and the family feeling unsafe in their own neighborhood. Joanne mentioned that they are genuinely worried about the shock it caused her mother, who does not want to open her front door at night. The incident highlights the potential dangers of poorly controlled powerful breeds even within fenced properties. Joanne emphasized that if they did not live next door, the outcome for the grandmother might have been far worse. The family is now urging authorities to enforce existing laws more strictly and to prevent similar tragedies. They believe that stricter regulations would protect other pets and residents from the unpredictable behavior of XL Bullies.