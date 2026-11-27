Yasmin Sarwar testifies that discovering husband Nadeem Sarwar's affair prompted her to withdraw £1.8 million from his account, claiming it was her earnings amid the Cardiff Sixth Form College embezzlement scandal.

Yasmin Sarwar testified at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court that she began extracting large sums of money from her then-husband's bank account after uncovering his extramarital affair. The 45-year-old woman, who is standing trial on nine counts of theft and fraud, stated that she accessed the online banking credentials of Nadeem Sarwar, 50, to secure funds she believed were rightfully hers following the breakdown of their marriage.

The Triggering Event Behind Financial Moves

Yasmin Sarwar told the jury that she discovered her husband was engaged in an affair, a revelation that prompted her to act decisively to protect her financial interests. She admitted to logging into his account, which held a balance of £1.8 million, and transferring sizeable amounts to her mother's account to ensure the money was beyond her husband's reach.

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Claims of Marital Asset Entitlement

Sarwar argued that the funds were not public charity money but earnings she had contributed to during their time running the institution. She stated she did not calculate the exact total but thought, 'I need to take the money,' believing it was 'money that I had worked for' and that she had no reason to suspect it belonged to the college.

Relationship Dynamics and Husband's Changes

The court heard that Yasmin Sarwar's suspicions were initially raised when she found her husband with four mobile phones, suggesting secrecy in his activities. She described a marked change in Nadeem Sarwar's behavior as his personal bank account grew, noting that he desired a lavish lifestyle while she sought security and happiness for herself.

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Broader Embezzlement Context and Sentencing

Nadeem Sarwar has already admitted to stealing £5 million from Cardiff Sixth Form College between 19 February 2008 and 31 October 2016. He used the charity's resources to fund his life, while Yasmin Sarwar denies charges totaling more than £5 million, claiming her withdrawals were personal marital disputes rather than criminal theft.

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

The trial, which is expected to last ten weeks, continues with further testimony regarding the couple's use of sham companies and the involvement of accountant Ragu Sivapalan. Yasmin Sarwar faces allegations that she diverted funds to hurt her husband emotionally, including spending significant amounts on luxury items and cutting her hair to defy his preferences.