Yasmin Sarwar denies fraud charges at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, blaming her ex-husband Nadeem Sarwar who admitted to stealing £5million from Cardiff Sixth Form College. Key trial details and stakeholder positions.

Yasmin Sarwar is currently standing trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, where she has denied nine counts of theft and fraud alleged to have occurred between 2008 and 2016. The former educator claims she was too absorbed in her teaching duties to manage the financial operations of Cardiff Sixth Form College, which she co-founded with her then-husband, Nadeem Sarwar. While Nadeem Sarwar has already admitted to stealing approximately £5million from the institution, Yasmin Sarwar maintains that her husband exclusively controlled all fiscal matters during their marriage.

Financial Control And Teaching Focus

Nadeem Sarwar, aged 50, pleaded guilty to misappropriating funds from Cardiff Sixth Form College between February 19, 2008, and October 31, 2016. During his testimony regarding the financial mechanism of the theft, it was established that he managed all incoming revenue while Yasmin Sarwar, 45, focused entirely on academic instruction and student progression. The court heard that payments from parents, often delivered in envelopes or by cheque, were handed directly to Nadeem Sarwar by Yasmin Sarwar without her scrutiny.

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Yasmin Sarwar testified that her deep immersion in education was driven by her diagnoses of autism and ADHD, which caused her to become hyper-focused on specific tasks while neglecting others. She explained to jurors that she viewed meetings and administrative duties as significant distractions from her primary passion, which was helping students secure places at top universities. She described teaching as her safe space, noting her reputation for assisting pupils in achieving grades for medical, veterinary, and dentistry courses.

Abusive Relationship And Legal Defenses

The defense, led by Nigel Edwards KC, presented evidence that the marital relationship between Yasmin Sarwar and Nadeem Sarwar deteriorated into abuse following their marriage in 2003. Yasmin Sarwar stated that she filed for divorce in 2014, citing violent behavior that included physical assault and sexual violence. She recounted specific incidents, including an event where Nadeem Sarwar threw a remote control that struck her eye socket, requiring medical attention.

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In addition to claims of physical abuse, Yasmin Sarwar provided context regarding her financial literacy, asserting that she had limited understanding of British contract and property law. She attributed this gap in knowledge to her upbringing under Sharia Law in Malaysia, where she stated that men traditionally owned property. Despite these explanations, the prosecution alleges that she actively participated in a scheme to plunder school funds to support a lavish lifestyle funded by the charity.

Corporate Fraud And Institutional Impact

Cardiff Sixth Form College, an ultra-selective institution with an annual fee of £77,000, reached the top of national A-level league tables in 2010. The college attracted over 300 students from diverse international locations, including Albania and China. The fraudulent activities alleged by the Crown involved the couple using the charitable status of the college as a piggy bank to divert millions of pounds for personal use. The venture originally began as a home tutoring service in Yasmin Sarwar's conservatory before expanding into larger premises.

The criminal proceedings have also implicated a third party, accountant Ragu Sivapalan, aged 41, from Penylan, Cardiff. Sivapalan pleaded guilty to causing an auditor's report on the company's annual accounts to contain misleading, false, or deceptive information between January 2013 and July 2016. This admission underscores the complexity of the financial records and the systemic nature of the alleged fraud that spanned nearly a decade.

Diversion Tactics And Trial Progress

Yasmin Sarwar further testified that she attempted to divert huge sums of money away from her husband by setting up sham companies, although she denies any intent to defraud the college itself. The defense argues that her actions were driven by a desire to protect assets within the context of a volatile and abusive relationship. She asserts that she would not have questioned Nadeem Sarwar regarding the finances due to her reliance on him for that specific domain.

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The trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court is scheduled to continue for ten weeks, with Yasmin Sarwar maintaining her innocence regarding all nine charges. The jury must determine whether her claim of lacking financial awareness and falling victim to her husband's sole control holds weight against the evidence of coordinated fraud. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the reputation of the educational institution and the legal precedents regarding spousal liability in corporate fraud cases.