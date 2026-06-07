Yaya Toure appointed head coach of Slovan Bratislava

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has taken his first head coaching role, agreeing to lead Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava. The 43-year-old Ivorian will aim to use his vast experience to guide the club in domestic and European competitions.

Yaya Toure has finally secured his first head coach ing role, taking charge of Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava . The legendary Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder, 43, has spent the last five years in various backroom roles, including stints at Tottenham's academy, as an assistant at Standard Liege, and most recently with the Saudi Arabian national team.

Toure's appointment marks a significant step in his managerial career, as he steps out of the shadows to lead a club that dominates its domestic league. Slovan Bratislava won their eighth consecutive league title in the 2025-26 season, and Toure now faces the challenge of maintaining that dominance while also making an impact in European competitions.

The Ivorian has agreed terms with the Slovakian giants and is expected to bring his own backroom staff, with former Celtic and Swansea coach Darren O'Dea mentioned as a potential assistant. Toure's move to Slovan Bratislava comes after a period of uncertainty, with previous links to other managerial vacancies, such as a proposed move to Daring Brussels, which fell through due to financial issues.

The job offers the immediate prospect of Champions League football, as Slovan Bratislava are regular participants in the qualifiers. Toure, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2009, will be tasked with using his experience to navigate the tough qualifying rounds and establish the club as a respected European name. The club has struggled to make a significant impact in the revamped UEFA competition formats, and Toure's primary objective will be to improve their continental performance.

Toure replaces club icon Vladimir Weiss, who stepped down after five successful years to take over the Slovakian national team. Weiss left on a high, securing another league title, and Toure inherits a squad accustomed to winning. The football world will be watching to see if Toure can translate his playing attributes of power, leadership, and technical brilliance into a successful managerial career.

With a platform in the Champions League and a domestic league that expects nothing less than titles, the stage is perfectly set for Toure to prove his mettle in the dugout





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