Survivors of ISIS sexual slavery testify in Berlin before a historic Truth Commission, seeking accountability for genocide committed against the Yazidi community in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

Survivors of sexual slavery under the Islamic State group gathered in Berlin on Monday to deliver harrowing testimony before a first-of-its-kind Truth Commission. This landmark legal initiative aims to secure justice for the Yazidi people who suffered genocide during the group's rise in the Middle East. Around thirty women and children shared their accounts of abuse, abduction, and torture inflicted between 2014 and the group's territorial collapse.

Testimony Details ISIS Abuses and Captivity

Sameera Alsilo, now 27 years old, described being taken from Iraq to Syria when she was 15 years old to serve as a sex slave. She recounted how the former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi personally selected her from a group of seven Yazidi women held in a Syrian prison. The group was then moved to a residence where al-Baghdadi lived with his three wives. Alsilo stated that the leader informed one of his wives that the captured girls needed to shower because they smelled of their Yazidi faith. Following this selection, she was passed among various ISIS fighters, enduring repeated rape and beatings.

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Alsilo provided specific details about her initial confinement with al-Baghdadi. She described arriving at an apartment where the leader, initially seen only by his eyes while wearing black, eventually uncovered his face. She recognized him from a leaflet displayed in a hall in Mosul. During her first night there, al-Baghdadi forced the women to pray until 5 am, reading verses from the Quran for them to repeat. He later stopped and announced he was going to sleep, leaving the women in a state of prolonged fear and exhaustion.

Ekhlas Bajoo Reports Daily Humiliation and Abuse

Another survivor, Ekhlas Bajoo, shared her own traumatic experiences during the commission proceedings. Bajoo was 14 years old when she was taken to a slave market and purchased by a 34-year-old man for forced sexual slavery. She previously told the United Nations that she was raped, beaten, and humiliated every single day while in captivity. The abuse became so unbearable that she begged her captor to kill her, but he allegedly responded that death was too good for a Yazidi person.

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The testimonies provided by Alsilo and Bajoo highlight the systematic nature of the atrocities committed against the Yazidi community. These accounts include stories of children being snatched from their mothers, women sold into sexual trafficking, and boys forced into training as child soldiers. The commission serves as a critical platform for documenting these crimes, which occurred during the height of ISIS control over large parts of Iraq and Syria.

Historical Context of Genocide and Caliphate Declaration

The Islamic State declared a so-called Islamic caliphate on June 29, 2014, asserting control over territory in Iraq and Syria. Under the leadership of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who had taken over the Islamic State of Iraq in 2010, the group carried out public executions and persecuted religious minorities. The campaign against the Yazidis is considered one of the most horrific instances of genocide, with an estimated 5,000 Yazidis massacred and approximately 6,000 enslaved. The organization used terror tactics to control civilian populations and enforce its extremist ideology.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in October 2019 during a United States special forces raid in Syria, ordered by President Donald Trump. During the raid, he detonated a suicide vest to avoid capture. His death marked the end of the group's formal caliphate, but the impact of his rule continues to affect thousands of families. Twelve years later, many Yazidi families remain devastated, still waiting for news of missing children, sisters, and mothers who vanished during the conflict.

Ongoing Search for Justice and Missing Persons

The Truth Commission in Berlin represents a significant step toward accountability for these war crimes. The gathering of survivors allows for the documentation of personal histories that might otherwise be lost. For many families, the lack of closure is a daily burden, as they struggle to understand the fate of their loved ones who were taken by ISIS fighters. The commission's work is essential for building a historical record of the genocide and supporting legal efforts to prosecute those responsible.

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Alsilo also recounted a moment of tension during her captivity when an aircraft bombed two nearby houses. Neighbors blamed the presence of the captive Yazidi girls for the airstrike, leading to an angry reaction. This incident illustrates the precarious and dangerous conditions under which the survivors were held. The testimonies delivered in Berlin aim to bring attention to these specific acts of cruelty and the broader campaign of ethnic cleansing orchestrated by ISIS. The commission hopes its findings will contribute to international efforts to ensure justice is served for the victims and their communities.