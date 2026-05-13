Yellowstone Veteran Cole Hauser Brings His 20-Year-Old Wife to the Dutton Ranch Premiere

Yellowstone veteran Cole Hauser, known for his role as Rip Wheeler in the hit TV show Yellowstone, brought his wife of 20 years, Cynthia Daniel, a former '90s actress, to the Dutton Ranch premiere in New York City. The couple, who wed in 2006, attended the event with their youngest child, Steely Rose Hauser, and were accompanied by other stars from the Dutton Ranch series.

Yellowstone veteran Cole Hauser brought his wife of 20 years, former '90s actress Cynthia Daniel , to the Dutton Ranch premiere in New York City. He wore a tuxedo while she wore a plunging short-sleeved scarlet red dress with matching heels, accompanied by their youngest child, Steely Rose Hauser.

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, is also known for his role in Good Will Hunting. Cynthia starred as Elizabeth Wakefield in the beloved teen drama Sweet Valley High. Yellowstone follows Beth and Rip as they start a new life in South Texas, Dutton Ranch follows Beth and Rip as they start a new life in South Texas, leaving behind the Montana ranch to manage a new property in Rio Paloma.

The series centers on them building a future, raising their son Carter, and navigating conflicts with a rival rancher, Beulah. Hauser and Daniel are accompanied by their youngest child, Steely Rose Hauser, in a black outfit with white sneakers. The premiere of Dutton Ranch took place on Tuesday evening





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Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Cole Hauser Cynthia Daniel Rip Wheeler Sweet Valley High Texas Allister Ranch Rio Paloma Beulah

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