Yemen's UK ambassador warns Houthi rebels could surpass ISIS in danger. He urges British sanctions and proscription to prevent attacks on shipping and civilians in the critical Red Sea region.

Dr Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed, Yemen's ambassador to the United Kingdom, has issued a stark warning that Houthi rebels pose a greater global threat than ISIS and are actively targeting British interests if not defeated. Speaking exclusively to the media, the diplomat described the humanitarian and security situation in Yemen as critical, appealing directly for urgent international intervention to prevent the Iran-backed fighters from establishing a new terrorist stronghold. He stated that the group's divine extremism makes them more dangerous than Daesh or Al-Qaeda, risking global chaos similar to Afghanistan or Mosul.

Houthi Military Advance and Control

The Houthis now control approximately one-third of Yemen and are currently advancing on Aden, the interim seat of the Saudi-backed government since 2015. This group broke a four-year truce in July and launched a rapid ground offensive in the west in September, catching Yemeni forces off guard. The 350,000-strong rebel army, which the ambassador claims is stronger than ever due to Iranian equipment, has forced government troops to retreat and defend Aden. Simultaneously, the rebels are fortifying positions near the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha to control the nearby Bab al-Mandab Strait.

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Strategic Chokepoint and British Risks

The 18-mile wide Bab al-Mandab Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a vital global shipping route where millions of barrels of crude oil pass daily. Ambassador Noman fears that if the Houthis retain control of this coastline, they could launch missile and rocket attacks against British vessels navigating the Red Sea. He emphasized that such an outcome would directly endanger British lives and severely impact the international economy, urging immediate action to prevent the seizure of this critical maritime chokepoint.

Human Rights Abuses and Civilian Impact

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with the World Health Organization reporting that some 13,343 people have been killed or injured since August. The Houthis are accused of ruling with an iron fist, including torturing and killing civilians, as well as abducting aid workers and young men. Nabil Shamsan, the governor of Taiz, accused the rebels of attempting to send the besieged city back to the stone age. With food and water supplies dwindling, the governor warned the 800,000 trapped residents to either leave or die in a situation described as a war of vengeance rather than a standard military conflict.

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Ambassador's Personal Tragedy and Family Appeal

Dr Yassin Saeed Noman Ahmed brings personal experience of Houthi brutality to his diplomatic appeal, having lost his 24-year-old nephew, Muataz A Hameed Saeed Noman, to abduction five years ago. The family has not heard from Muataz since he was taken from Taiz, and they do not know if he is alive or dead. The ambassador explained that the Houthis routinely kidnap young men from various parts of Yemen and force them to the front lines, leaving families heartbroken and helpless as they search for their missing relatives amidst the ongoing conflict.

Call for UK Proscription and Sanctions

In response to the escalating crisis, the British government has issued a series of new sanctions targeting Houthi leaders this week. However, the ambassador is urging Britain to go further by proscribing the Houthis as a terror group, following the lead of the United States and Canada. He argued that failure to do so would imply the UK treats the rebel group as a legitimate political party. Ambassador Noman stressed that the international community must treat this as a fight against terrorists, similar to the efforts against Al-Qaeda and Daesh in Afghanistan and Iraq, to avoid further catastrophe.