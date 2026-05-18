Yimbly Doubles the Deal: Outsunny Garden Potting Bench Price Reduced for Bank Holiday Weekend

Yimbly, the site owned by ReachPLC, has slashed the price of Outsunny Garden Potting Bench, bringing the price down to £60.75 from the original £74.99. This offer is only valid when consumers provide the SPRING10 discount code.

Keen gardeners who need a work station for planting, potting, and doing the odd task or two can find a double deal ahead of the bank holiday weekend .

The Outsunny Garden Potting Bench has a charming wooden look and would look lovely in gardens this summer. Usually, the Outsunny Garden Potting Bench retails for £74.99, but Yimbly, owned by this site's parent company ReachPLC, has reduced the price to £67.49 but that's not all. Yimbly also has a seasonal 10% off the potting bench when consumers use the discount code SPRING10, bringing the price down to £60.75.

For comparison, the workstation is also sold on Amazon but is more expensive at £67.99





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Yimbly Reachplc Potting Bench Garden Potting Work Bench Galvanised Steel Potting Bench Discount Code Bank Holiday Weekend £60.75 £67.49 £67.99 £74.99 Osunny Garden Potting Bench

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