Yimbly Offers Discount on Waterproof Outdoor Storage Box for Garden Essentials

Yimbly, part of Reach Plc, is currently offering a discount on the Outsunny 450L Outdoor Storage Box. This waterproof storage solution is ideal for gardens and patios, with a generous capacity and easy maneuverability. The article explores the features of the Outsunny box, as well as alternative options from Dunelm and Amazon, providing a comparison of sizes, features and customer reviews to aid consumers in their purchasing decisions.

Finding adequate storage for outdoor items like gardening tools and furniture can be a challenge, especially for those without sheds. Waterproof storage box es provide a practical solution, offering a convenient way to keep belongings safe and organized on patios, decks, or lawns. Online marketplace Yimbly , part of Reach Plc, is currently running a promotion on the Outsunny 450L Outdoor Storage Box, a waterproof option that is designed for easy maneuverability thanks to its wheels and handles. This storage box is also equipped with a lockable lid, which provides added security. The promotional offer slashes the price to £99 when using the code SPRING10 at checkout, a markdown from the original price of £109.99 and cheaper than Amazon's current price.

The Outsunny 450L Outdoor Storage Box, described by its manufacturer as robust, offers a generous 450-liter capacity, ideal for storing a variety of items such as garden tools, outdoor cushions, and other accessories. Constructed from thick steel, the box is built to withstand outdoor conditions and features an air pump on the lid for smooth operation. Designed with user convenience in mind, the box includes two handles and two wheels, allowing for easy transportation even when fully loaded. For those seeking even larger storage capacity, Dunelm offers the Keter Store It Out Max Outdoor Storage Box, with a spacious 1200L capacity, for £165, which comes with double doors and a piston-assisted lid for convenient access. Furthermore, Amazon offers a smaller, more budget-friendly option, the VonHaus Garden Storage Box with a 270L capacity for £69.99, which has been praised for its sturdiness.

While the Outsunny 450L Outdoor Storage Box currently lacks reviews on the Yimbly website, it has received positive feedback on Amazon. One customer praised its suitability, giving it a five-star rating, while also noting that it matches their outdoor setting and provides sufficient space for a lawnmower and other gardening essentials, highlighting its waterproof capabilities. However, several users have reported challenges with assembly, mentioning misaligned screw holes and requiring a drill for proper construction. Some reviewers suggest not tightening screws fully until the final stage to allow for adjustments. Despite this potential issue, customer experiences have generally been positive. One customer, despite having encountered a dent in the lid, still recommended it, highlighting its spaciousness and waterproof qualities, even after experiencing several weeks of rain. Overall, the Outsunny box appears to be a good purchase. Shoppers requiring a larger storage box, Dunelm has a 1200L Keter Store It Out Max Outdoor Storage Box priced at £165





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