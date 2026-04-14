Retailers are gearing up for the spring and summer seasons with deals on outdoor furniture and gardening essentials. Yimbly, owned by Reach Plc, is offering significant savings on a 3-piece Outsunny garden set. Shoppers can save an extra 10% using the SPRING10 code.

Retailers are showcasing their spring and summer collections, with a focus on outdoor living essentials. Garden tools, comfortable seating, and gardening equipment are becoming increasingly prominent in the product offerings, reflecting the shift in consumer interest towards enhancing outdoor spaces. This trend signifies a growing desire to create inviting and functional outdoor areas for relaxation, entertaining, and cultivating gardens. Households seeking affordable garden furniture , perfectly sized for gardens, yards, or even balconies, have a compelling opportunity at Yimbly . Yimbly , an online marketplace owned by Reach Plc, presents a particularly attractive deal on a bistro set . The Outsunny 3-piece Garden Set is a noteworthy example of the savings available. The set, originally priced at £69.99, is currently on general sale for £62.99. Furthermore, shoppers can benefit from an additional 10% discount by utilizing the promotional code SPRING10. This effectively reduces the price to an exceptionally competitive £56.70. For a comparative perspective, the same Outsunny 3-piece Garden Set is being offered at Homebase and Wilko for £72, and at Robert Dyas for £65.99, solidifying Yimbly 's price point as the most advantageous option available in the market.

The featured charcoal grey Outsunny 3-piece Garden Set is aesthetically pleasing, incorporating two armchairs featuring a stylish wood-grain veneer, complemented by a water-ripple tempered-glass coffee table. The set's stackable design is a convenient space-saving feature, especially beneficial for storage during the winter months when outdoor seating may not be in use. The Outsunny 3-piece Garden Set is also available in a dark brown color option, though at a slightly increased price of £65.69, which was previously £72.99. Applying the discount code SPRING10 to the dark brown set brings the final price down to £59.13, still a competitive offering.

Beyond Yimbly's exceptional deals, other retailers are also presenting attractive options. For example, Argos is currently offering a Two-seater Rattan-effect Bistro Set in grey for £65. This provides another choice for consumers looking to furnish their outdoor spaces without breaking the bank. Dunelm is also a good option, where the brand-new Newark Karin set is on sale for £279, offering a table that features a striking star-motif mosaic and a riven finish. The variety of choices suggests a competitive market and ample opportunity for consumers to find products that align with their aesthetic preferences and budgetary requirements. The emergence of these deals underscores the trend of retailers preparing for the spring and summer seasons.

Yimbly provides a platform for consumers to purchase garden products, and it's also worth highlighting the customer experiences of using this online marketplace. For shoppers hesitant to use a new platform, the Trustpilot reviews provide valuable insights into the quality of products and services offered by Yimbly. These reviews demonstrate the experiences of previous buyers. One purchaser shared their positive experience: 'I bought this garden kneeler for a ridiculously low price, and it is worth every penny. A brilliant device. I can kneel or sit in relative comfort when gardening or cleaning the drainage system. I've bought fantastic toilet rolls as well. YIMBLY is a fantastic site that I'd recommend to anyone.' Another customer who purchased outdoor seating reported a positive experience as well: 'Amazing, I was worried about ordering from this site as I hadn't even heard of them. took the risk, and very glad I did. I ordered a corner garden sofa with a table. All delivered on the expected day and at a great price! I will be ordering again!' Another user offered a more mixed review, pointing out a design flaw in a watering can: 'It’s very good quality but the pouring lip is far too small. It pours ok using the corners and still a great product but a shame they didn’t test the pouring element. Bought it as I have no outside tap, so I can use this to fill watering cans to water the garden.' Another customer reported positive and quick service and dispatch: 'I made a couple of purchases for the garden dispatched quickly and arrived in good time nice transaction.' Another wrote: 'Table is perfect for what we wanted outside as a good-looking garden workbench - very sturdy and was easily assembled by husband.' These various reviews provide insights into the customer experience, covering aspects of product quality, price, delivery, and overall satisfaction.





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garden Furniture Outdoor Seating Yimbly Deals Discount Outsunny Bistro Set Spring Sale Summer Sale Home And Garden

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dusk's Throw in High Demand as Customers Snap Up Discounted HomewareHomeware retailer Dusk sees a surge in sales for its Chenille Stripe Tassel Herringbone Throw, now available at a reduced price of £18. The blanket, originally priced at £25, is being praised for its quality and design. Comparisons are drawn to throws from Dunelm and Sainsbury's Habitat.

Read more »

Yimbly Offers Discount on Waterproof Outdoor Storage Box for Garden EssentialsYimbly, part of Reach Plc, is currently offering a discount on the Outsunny 450L Outdoor Storage Box. This waterproof storage solution is ideal for gardens and patios, with a generous capacity and easy maneuverability. The article explores the features of the Outsunny box, as well as alternative options from Dunelm and Amazon, providing a comparison of sizes, features and customer reviews to aid consumers in their purchasing decisions.

Read more »

Yimbly Offers Discount on Outsunny Waterproof Outdoor Storage BoxYimbly is offering a 10% discount on the Outsunny 450L Outdoor Storage Box, a waterproof storage solution ideal for patios and gardens. Shoppers can get the storage box for £99 with the code SPRING10, beating Amazon's price. The article also mentions other storage options from Dunelm and Amazon.

Read more »

Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh say avoid 1 thing to keep rats out of your gardenThe gardening experts have offered their advice on how to keep the pesky rodents away from your precious garden.

Read more »

Harry Styles tickets discounted in huge one day saleThousands of tickets have had their prices slashed for a limited time

Read more »

Yimbly Offers Cheapest Garden Set Deal as Retailers Gear Up for SpringYimbly, owned by Reach Plc, is offering the most affordable price on the Outsunny 3-piece Garden Set compared to competitors like Homebase, Wilko, and Robert Dyas. Customers can save even more with the discount code SPRING10. Other garden furniture options are also available including offers from Argos and Dunelm.

Read more »