Yip Ward and Paul Mappley Save £100,000 Restoring French Hamlet La Buslière

Couple Yip Ward and Paul Mappley purchased the French hamlet La Buslière for £26,000. They have saved over £100,000 by restoring seven cottages and outbuildings themselves with help from builder Ian.

Yip Ward and Paul Mappley purchased the abandoned French hamlet La Buslière for just £26,000. The couple, both aged 52, have successfully saved more than £100,000 by performing the extensive restoration work themselves.

Acquisition of the Abandoned Property

Yip Ward and Paul Mappley were living in a caravan in Tunbridge Wells when a friend offered them the unique Normandy property in 2020. The pair traveled to France for a brief viewing and immediately purchased the small hamlet for £12,000. They funded this initial purchase by selling an old tractor and other personal possessions. Yip Ward noted that they were not actively looking for a home but felt like the planets had aligned when they found the abandoned site. The original sellers had changed their minds about the property due to the massive amount of restoration work required. Under French law, the couple had eight months to pay the full sum, so they used this time to earn money from their jobs as landscape gardeners while sealing the deal during the pandemic.

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Expansion of Ownership and Assets

Yip Ward and Paul Mappley later purchased adjacent buildings, expanding their holdings to include seven cottages, two barns, a workshop, a cider press, two traditional bread ovens, and various other outbuildings. They acquired these additional structures for just £14,000. Paul Mappley explained that apart from the first two cottages, the remaining three were covered in ivy and were being swallowed by nature. The couple began restoring the hamlet building by building six years ago. They have already converted the original cottage into a holiday rental and transformed a horsebox brought from the UK, which has proven to be a sell-out success.

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Role of Builder Ian in Restoration

Yip Ward and Paul Mappley rely heavily on their builder friend Ian, aged 62, for technical expertise. Paul Mappley stated that Ian has been in the trade for 47 years specializing in building restoration. The couple documented their journey on a YouTube channel, which helped them secure support. Ian discovered their channel in 2019 after helping with minor repairs on the first cottage. He noticed their struggle with a massive two-ton rotten roof beam and arrived to help without payment for the first six months. Yip Ward and Paul Mappley now pay Ian £1,000 weekly from the income generated by their online presence. Paul Mappley added that five people turn up daily to donate materials and furniture for the ongoing projects.

Future Plans and Financial Impact

Yip Ward and Paul Mappley raised funds through social media to support their ambitious renovation project. They are currently in full restoration mode and expect to complete their second cottage by summer 2027. The couple believes the DIY approach has saved them over £100,000 compared to hiring professional contractors. Yip Ward expressed deep gratitude for their situation, stating that the appreciation for their new home will never run out. The transformation of La Buslière from an abandoned wreck to a functional holiday destination stands as a testament to their dedication and the support of their community.