Leanne Lucas supports new government plans requiring businesses to hold licenses for selling knives, following the tragic Southport stabbing attack on July 29, 2024.

Yoga instructor Leanne Lucas has publicly endorsed government proposals to mandate business licenses for knife sales, emphasizing that survivors of the Southport stabbing attack cannot remain passive in the face of such violence. Lucas, who was critically injured during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29, 2024, stated that she cannot simply sit back and hope similar tragedies will not recur. Her testimony adds significant weight to the ongoing debate regarding the regulation of bladed articles in the United Kingdom.

The Trigger Event and Immediate Aftermath

On July 29, 2024, the attacker identified as Axel Rudakubana murdered three girls and stabbed eight other children and two adults at the club hosting the dance event. The victims included Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, all of whom lost their lives during the assault. Lucas survived the attack but sustained critical injuries while helping to manage the class, an experience that has since driven her to advocate for stricter safety measures.

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Government Licensing Mechanism Explained

Under the new proposals, all firms and individuals involved in selling knives and bladed articles would be required to obtain a license. This license is expected to cost a fee and remain valid for a period of three years. The primary objective of this regulatory framework is to reduce knife crime by targeting rogue operators who illegally supply dangerous weapons to minors or fail to conduct proper due diligence on buyers.

Lucas Campaigns for Preventive Oversight

In the wake of the attack, Lucas established the Let's Be Blunt campaign, which encourages the public to swap traditional pointed-tip blades for blunt-ended alternatives that carry a significantly lower risk of causing fatal injuries. She argues that the Southport incident highlighted the alarming ease with which individuals under the legal age can access multiple knives online. Lucas questioned whether retailers or manufacturers had a responsibility to report suspicious purchasing patterns before such devastating incidents occurred.

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Political Support and Ministerial Statements

Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones supported the initiative, stating that no family should endure the consequences of dangerous weapons falling into the wrong hands. She emphasized that businesses profiting from knife sales must be held accountable for ensuring they are sold safely and lawfully. Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer previously warned that it was shockingly easy for killers like Rudakubana to acquire weapons, promising that action would be taken to prevent children from buying knives online.

Scope of Regulation and Next Steps

While the government initially proposed that the licensing scheme would cover the entire knife market, responses to a recent consultation acknowledged concerns regarding the inclusion of standard cutlery. The plan aims to balance public safety with practical considerations for legitimate kitchenware sales. As the debate continues, survivors like Lucas insist that proactive checking and prevention are essential to stopping future fatalities and holding the knife trade accountable for its role in these tragic events.