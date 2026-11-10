Yoga Study Finds Mood, Sleep and Short-Term Memory Gains After 45 Days

A randomized trial in Pune, India found 45 days of yoga improved mood and sleep and shifted brain network connectivity in healthy adults.

A randomized controlled study published in the journal Scientific Reports has found that 45 days of a standardized yoga routine improved mood, sleep and short-term verbal memory in healthy adults, while also changing how large brain networks communicate. The research was led by scientists from Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, and HealthCare Global Enterprises in India. The trial was conducted at a university in Pune, India, between October 2023 and January 2025, and the article describing it was dated November 10, 2026.

The researchers tested the Common Yoga Protocol, a routine of postures, breathing practices, guided relaxation and meditation that was designed by experts and is suitable for all ages. Their central question was whether this standardized practice could change how brain regions interact and whether it could improve mood and sleep. The study combined psychological questionnaires and cognitive tests with brain scans to answer that question.

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How the Common Yoga Protocol Trial Was Designed

The Common Yoga Protocol trial was an open-label randomized controlled study in which healthy adults aged 18 to 55 were recruited through campus appeals and flyers. Participants had to read Hindi or English, attend yoga classes and consent to brain scanning. People with major neurological or psychiatric illness, recent surgery, poorly controlled chronic conditions, prior yoga experience, current exercise training, alcohol, tobacco or narcotic use, scanner-incompatible implants or pregnancy were excluded.

After consent and baseline testing, 139 adults were randomly assigned, using sealed envelopes, to either a yoga group or a control group. Twenty-five participants in each group were randomly selected for brain imaging. The yoga group followed the Common Yoga Protocol for 45 days under one instructor, in sessions that averaged 50 minutes. Each session combined loosening exercises, postures, breathing practices, yoga nidra and meditation.

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The control group, which functioned as a waitlist group, received general advice on staying active and was offered yoga after the study period. Both groups were assessed at the start of the study and again after 45 days. The main outcome was mood, measured with the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule, while other measures covered processing speed, short-term memory and sleep quality.

Brain Scans and Statistical Approach Explained

The imaging subgroup underwent resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging with their eyes closed, a method used to examine how large brain networks communicate when a person is not performing a task. The researchers then analyzed the brain imaging data while accounting for age, sex and education, so that these factors would not be mistaken for effects of the yoga routine.

For the main analyses, all 139 randomized participants were included, and missing values were replaced by the median score of each group. This approach allowed the team to assess outcomes across the full randomized sample rather than only among participants with complete records.

Key Mood, Sleep and Memory Findings

After 45 days, the yoga group showed improvements in mood, sleep and performance on selected short-term verbal memory tests, along with changes in functional connectivity across several brain networks. A total of 125 participants completed the study.

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Compared with the control group, people practicing yoga reported positive affect scores about 4 points higher, reflecting feelings such as interest, enthusiasm and alertness. Their negative affect scores were about 3.5 points lower on the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule questionnaire. The sleep quality score was also about 1.2 points lower than in controls after adjusting for baseline scores, which indicates better self-reported sleep.

On a test that required participants to repeat strings of numbers, the yoga group performed better on the forward version and on the combined score, which points to improved short-term verbal recall. However, performance on the backward repeat version of the same test and on the symbol matching test did not differ between the yoga and control groups.