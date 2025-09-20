York Crowned Most Prosperous City Outside London, But Residents Grapple with Cost of Living

York has been named the most prosperous city in Britain outside of London, due to high job opportunities, strong salaries and tourism. However, residents report struggles with housing costs and feeling priced out of the city's attractions.

York , a city steeped in history and renowned for its cobbled streets and iconic Minster, has been hailed as the most prosperous city in Britain outside of London, according to a recent national index of urban growth prospects. This accolade places York ahead of other major cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, and Bristol, showcasing its economic vitality. The city's success is underscored by an impressive 1.6 percent unemployment rate, significantly lower than the national average of 3.

8 percent, alongside a well-skilled workforce, strong transport links, and thriving shopping streets. Moreover, York boasts average annual salaries of £41,400, surpassing the UK average of £37,430, which reflects the city's economic strength. The positive economic environment is further bolstered by a robust post-Covid recovery, fueled by a buoyant tourist trade that generated over £2 billion in tourism spending in 2024, a 5 percent increase from the previous year, indicating the city's ability to adapt and thrive in changing times.\However, a different narrative emerges when considering the perspectives of York's residents. Many express concerns about the affordability of housing and the rising cost of living, which cast a shadow on the city's prosperity. The average home price in York currently stands at £324,940, with rents also escalating, making it difficult for many to afford to live there. This economic strain has led some residents to feel marginalized, with several accusing the local council of prioritizing tourists and students over the needs of long-term residents. The influx of tourists has transformed certain areas into what some perceive as a 'Harry Potter hellhole,' while the conversion of properties into Airbnbs and student accommodations has reduced the availability of affordable housing for local families. The city's overreliance on tourism has also resulted in high streets being flooded with tourist-oriented shops, which, according to locals, detracts from the appeal and availability of essential resources for the residents. This juxtaposition underscores a critical issue that challenges the perception of the city's prosperity: the economic benefits are not reaching all residents equally.\York's prominent position in the study conducted by Demos and PwC, which evaluated 50 of Britain's largest cities outside London, highlights the city's growth. The rankings considered metrics such as crime rates, house prices, earnings, quality of life, and schooling, demonstrating the city's multifaceted strength. The city's success is also fueled by the largest visitor economy in Britain relative to its size, a testament to its appeal as a tourist destination. Yet the residents also say the roads are riddled with potholes and the traffic jams are horrendous, with some feeling like second class citizens. The city's two universities and the confectionery manufacturer Nestle are major employers. The council is also planning to implement a tourist tax, a move intended to generate revenue for maintaining the city and preserving its historic attractions. However, locals express mixed feelings, understanding the importance of tourism but also feeling that they are being priced out of the city's attractions. Retired teacher Penny Forster said that York is still a good place to live, but locals could use more police and more appreciation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

York Prosperity Tourism Housing Cost Of Living

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reese Witherspoon, 49, holds hands with financier boyfriend, 57, during rare sighting in LondonReese Witherspoon looks absolutely smitten with her adoring boyfriend Oliver Haarmann as the two soak up the sun and lock lips during their loved-up and luxurious Saint-Tropez holiday together.

Read more »

Here’s what to order (and admire) at Carbone LondonBen McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards.

Read more »

PETA crashes London Fashion Week with human dressed as a goat crying in painThe PETA protest took place during London Fashion Week outside 180 Studios in the Strand, central London.

Read more »

Everton 1-2 London City: Isobel Goodwin scores twice in first WSL win for London CityTwo goals from Isobel Goodwin gave London City Lionesses their first ever Women's Super League victory as they beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Read more »

Everton 1-2 London City: Isobel Goodwin scores twice in first WSL win for London CityTwo goals from Isobel Goodwin gave London City Lionesses their first ever Women's Super League victory as they beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Read more »

Halifax man crowned UK's best bus driverMichael Leech had been the nearly man for a number of years, but won the big one this time around.

Read more »