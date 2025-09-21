York Crowned Most Prosperous City Outside London, But Locals Voice Concerns About Cost of Living

Historic York celebrates its status as the most prosperous city in Britain outside London, driven by a strong economy and thriving tourism. However, residents express concerns about the rising cost of living and the impact of the city's focus on tourism on the community.

York , the historic city renowned for its cobbled streets and iconic Minster, has been declared the most prosperous city in Britain outside of London, according to a recent national index. The city has outranked major contenders like Manchester, Edinburgh, and Bristol, demonstrating impressive urban growth. With an unemployment rate of just 1.6%, significantly lower than the national average of 3.8%, York boasts a strong job market and a well-skilled workforce.

This achievement is further supported by encouraging financial data. Average annual salaries in York now stand at £41,400, exceeding the UK average wage of £37,430, as mapped by Plumplot. The city has also experienced a robust post-Covid recovery, primarily fueled by a thriving tourist industry, with tourism spending exceeding £2 billion in 2024, a 5% increase from the previous year. \Despite the positive recognition and favorable economic indicators, a contrasting perspective emerges when speaking to the local residents of York. Many express concerns about the soaring cost of living, particularly the escalating housing prices. The average home price in York is now £324,940, and rental costs have also surged. Lifelong residents like Shane Sayner, a cleaner, shared his struggles with the Daily Mail, stating that life in York is as challenging as in the rest of the country. First-time buyers in York paid an average of £270,000 in July 2025, approximately £50,000 more than the national average, with detached home rentals costing around £1,467 per month, according to ONS data. Mr. Sayner and other locals have criticized the council for allegedly prioritizing tourists and students over the needs of permanent residents. They claim that the city's reliance on tourism has led to a shortage of affordable housing, forcing local families to relocate. The city's infrastructure is also impacted, with complaints about potholes and heavy traffic. The over-reliance on tourism has led to high streets being 'consumed by tourist tat.' The council has also announced plans to implement a European-style tourist tax to generate additional revenue for maintaining the city and preserving its historical attractions. \The study, conducted by Demos and PwC, ranked Britain's 50 largest cities outside London, based on key metrics such as crime rates, house prices, earnings, quality of life, and schooling. York has shown the most significant improvement among the top ten cities since 2021. In 2024, York saw 1.7 million overnight stays, contributing to a total of 9.4 million annual visitors. Retired teacher Penny Forster expressed concerns about the accessibility of attractions for local residents. She stated that the city’s focus on tourism has created an environment where locals feel like second-class citizens. The city’s economy depends largely on visitors. It has the largest visitor economy in Britain relative to its size. York is also praised for its transport links and job opportunities. The city is a significant employer, with two universities, confectionery manufacturer Nestle, and the recent establishment of a government hub that will provide jobs for 2,000 civil servants. The council's plan of action will be to create more funding for attractions to bring in more revenue, which is aimed at maintaining the city and preserving its historic attractions, although locals have mixed feelings about the project





