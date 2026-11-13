York Regional Police Officer Faces Trial for Dangerous Driving at Christmas Parade

Staff Sergeant Laurie Perks of the York Regional Police faces dangerous driving charges after allegedly driving onto a sidewalk in Innisfil, Ontario, during a 2025 Christmas parade out of frustration. The incident has sparked scrutiny regarding police conduct and accountability, with a trial date set for June 2027.

Staff Sergeant Laurie Perks of the York Regional Police in Innisfil, Ontario, is scheduled to stand trial in June 2027 after allegedly mounting a sidewalk and driving past pedestrians during the town's annual Christmas parade in November 2025.

Prosecutors allege that Perks, a veteran officer with nearly 30 years of service, drove her grey Audi SUV onto the curb and through a crosswalk because she was too impatient to wait behind the procession. The incident occurred at the Santa Claus parade in Innisfil, where Perks allegedly grew frustrated with the delay and decided to drive around the celebrating families to bypass the traffic.

The prosecution argues that Perks made the decision to drive on the sidewalk after being forced to wait for the parade to move forward. Although the vehicle drove over a green trail behind a plaza and mounted the curb, officials confirmed that no pedestrians were struck during the maneuver. Despite the brazen nature of the event, which was captured in footage showing the erratically driven Audi SUV, Perks has not lost her job while the legal proceedings are pending. Her actions have drawn significant attention as the suspect was eventually identified as a high-ranking member of her own department.

York Regional Police launched an immediate investigation after the incident, releasing images of the suspect vehicle to the public to identify the driver. Weeks later in December 2025, the department publicly admitted that the suspect was indeed Laurie Perks, a longtime officer within the force. Perks began her career over two decades ago as a media officer, later became a detective, and currently holds the rank of staff sergeant. The rapid identification of the officer raised serious questions about transparency and internal accountability within the police service during the initial weeks of the inquiry.

Perks has a documented history of legal and professional controversies that predate this incident. Court records cited by CTV News indicate that she was charged two years ago with failing to remain at the scene of a crash, although that charge was withdrawn a year later. This previous legal brush with the law adds complexity to the current case, as prosecutors must now demonstrate how past behaviors relate to her alleged actions during the November 2025 parade. The withdrawal of the earlier charge does not serve as a precedent for the current dangerous driving charges, which stem directly from the sidewalk incident.

Further complicating Perks' professional record is a workplace harassment complaint filed against her twelve years ago while she served as a supervisor. According to an internal investigation, Perks accused another female officer of falsifying sick leave to travel to Jamaica. Driven by these suspicions, Perks contacted airports and Canada Border Services to verify if the officer had boarded a flight. The investigation found that Perks provided incorrect information to management by claiming the officer had indeed traveled, despite no evidence supporting the claim.

The internal investigation concluded that Perks was not disciplined for the harassment incident, and she was subsequently promoted to staff sergeant. This previous lack of disciplinary action has intensified scrutiny on the department's handling of internal affairs and officer conduct. As Perks prepares to face her June 2027 trial, the case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in managing personnel with controversial histories while maintaining public trust and ensuring justice for victims of police misconduct.

The trial for Laurie Perks will determine whether she is guilty of dangerous driving charges related to the Innisfil Christmas parade incident. Prosecutors will present evidence regarding her state of mind and the specific actions taken during the event. The outcome of this case may have broader implications for how police departments handle internal investigations and the accountability of high-ranking officers who violate traffic laws. Perks has the opportunity to present her defense against these allegations in the upcoming legal proceedings.