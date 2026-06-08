York Sisters Display Unity at Cousin's Wedding Amid Rent-Free Home Scrutiny

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a coordinated entrance at Peter Phillips' wedding, their first public appearance together since their father's disgrace. The event highlighted their effort to maintain royal visibility as a National Audit Office report revealed their rent-free palace homes, funded partly by taxpayers, drawing criticism from Prince William who is considering ending such arrangements.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a coordinated public appearance at their cousin Peter Phillips' wedding in the Cotswolds, marking their first joint outing since their father, Prince Andrew , faced severe scandal.

Arriving separately but then walking together towards the church with their husbands, they ensured prolonged visibility for photographers, contrasting with other royals who were only briefly seen. This display of unity comes amid heightened scrutiny over their rent-free accommodations at royal palaces, a situation highlighted by a recent National Audit Office report.

The report revealed that the King has been privately covering their rents, reduced by 40 percent from market rates, using funds from the Privy Purse, while property upkeep is taxpayer-funded via the Sovereign Grant. Although both princesses have personal wealth and their own homes, the arrangement has drawn criticism, particularly from Prince William who is said to favor a tougher stance on such royal benefits as he plans for the monarchy's future.

Despite earlier speculation that they might skip the event to avoid overshadowing the couple, their attendance signaled a desire to maintain their royal roles amid ongoing controversies surrounding their father and mother, Sarah Ferguson. The wedding served as the first family gathering for the sisters since the Queen's centenary celebrations, which they also missed, along with Easter events





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Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie Prince Andrew Peter Phillips Wedding Royal Rent Controversy National Audit Office Report Prince William Monarchy Sovereign Grant St James's Palace Kensington Palace

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