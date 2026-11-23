York Council announces significant road closures across Heworth, Wheldrake, and other villages from November 23 to December 24. View detailed diversion routes and maintenance schedules.

York Council has issued urgent warnings regarding extensive temporary traffic restrictions across York and several surrounding villages. These infrastructure maintenance works are scheduled to run throughout November and December, with some critical closures extending until Christmas Eve. Residents and commuters in areas including Heworth, Wheldrake, Strensall, Haxby, and Askham Bryan face significant disruptions as highway departments undertake essential repairs.

Major North Lane Wheldrake Closure

York Council will enforce the longest single closure of the period on North Lane in Wheldrake, affecting the section between The Cranbrooks and Dovecot Close. This highway maintenance project begins on Monday (Nov 23) and continues until Thursday (Dec 24), imposing restrictions on both vehicles and pedestrians. The carriageway is scheduled to close from 9.15am to 2.45pm each weekday until Sunday (Dec 20), before shifting to a full-day closure between 8am and 4pm from Monday (Dec 21) through Christmas Eve. Motorists must utilize a signed diversion via Dalton Hill and Main Street, while a separate pedestrian route is also established.

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Heworth Gerard Avenue Restrictions

Gerard Avenue in Heworth will face a complete closure between Bad Bargain Lane and Leyland Road starting Monday (Nov 23) and lasting until Friday (Dec 18). This stretch will be shut down daily between 8am and 4pm to facilitate highway maintenance operations. Drivers are advised to detour using Leyland Road, Burnholme Drive, and Bad Bargain Lane to bypass the work zone. The council has emphasized that while diversions are in place, drivers should anticipate delays due to the concentrated nature of these works in the Heworth area.

Strensall Railway and Lowix Works

Infrastructure updates continue in Strensall at the Road Level Crossing, which will shut down from 11.30pm on Monday (Nov 23) until 5am on Tuesday (Nov 24) for railway maintenance. A signed diversion will be provided during this brief overnight window. Meanwhile, a section between Grassholme and number six in Lowick, Woodthorpe, will close from Monday (Nov 30) until Monday (Dec 7) for telecoms works. Notably, no signed diversion is provided for this telecoms project, requiring drivers to seek alternative local routes without official signage guidance.

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Haxby Water Mains and Askham Bryan Repairs

A section between numbers 96 and 104 in The Village, Haxby, will close overnight from 7pm on Monday (Nov 30) until 6am on Tuesday (Dec 1) for water mains works. Motorists will be diverted via York Road, Haxby Road, the A1237, Wigginton Road, and Mill Lane. Further disruptions occur on Askham Fields Lane in Askham Bryan, where the section between Main Street and number eight closes from Wednesday (Dec 2) until Thursday (Dec 17). Diversions for this water mains project will operate via Main Street, Askham Bryan Lane, and the A1237.

Poppleton and Huntington Utility Closures

Bankside Close in Poppleton will see a section between numbers 16 and 18 closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Wednesday (Dec 2) and Thursday (Dec 3) for telecoms works, with no signed diversion available. In Birch Park, Huntington, a section near the Royal Mail Delivery Office closes overnight from 7pm on Wednesday (Dec 2) until 7am on Thursday (Dec 3), and again from 7pm on Tuesday (Dec 8) until 7am on Wednesday (Dec 9). This area also experiences footpath restrictions from near number 16 Melcombe Avenue to Osmington Gardens between 8.30am and 4pm daily. Pedestrians are diverted via Toby Court and the connecting footpath to Osmington Gardens, with resident and emergency access maintained where safe.