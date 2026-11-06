Yorkshire and Humber Footfall Falls Amid UK Retail Slump in October

Yorkshire and the Humber ranked third lowest for UK footfall growth in October as consumer confidence dropped. Total UK visitor numbers fell by 4.7 percent. Explore the economic drivers behind this sharp decline in retail traffic.

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced a significant decline in retail footfall during October, ranking as the third lowest among all UK regions for growth metrics. This negative performance was driven by persistent low consumer confidence and adverse weather conditions that altered local shopping habits. The broader national context reflects this trend, with total UK footfall decreasing by 4.7 percent year-on-year in October, a sharp deterioration from the 2.9 percent fall recorded in September.

Regional Performance and Regional Data

The specific data for Yorkshire and the Humber indicates a 5.2 percent year-on-year decrease in visitor numbers. This metric marks the third worst growth outcome across the United Kingdom, surpassing only the West Midlands and Northern Ireland in terms of resilience. By comparison, the West Midlands saw the most positive results with a dip of just 2.1 percent, while Northern Ireland followed with a 3.1 percent drop. The East of England also faced challenges, recording a four percent decline against a three percent drop in the previous month.

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Helen Dickinson on Economic Pressures

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, highlighted that footfall fell sharply across every part of the UK during October. She identified low consumer confidence as a primary driver for the decline, noting that households are navigating rising inflation and high energy costs. These financial pressures have fundamentally changed how consumers approach their spending, reducing discretionary purchases significantly.

Dickinson further explained that High Streets were the hardest hit among all destinations. The stormy weather during the month led many consumers to stay home or seek out locations with easy parking options. This shift in behavior disproportionately affected traditional town center retailers who lack the convenience of large, accessible parking lots compared to out-of-town retail parks.

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Sector Breakdown and Visitor Numbers

According to data provided by the British Retail Consortium, High Street footfall decreased by 5.2 percent in October year-on-year. This represents a worsening trend from the 3.0 percent drop seen in September. Retail Park footfall also suffered, decreasing by 3.6 percent in October compared to a 1.7 percent decline a month prior. Shopping Centre footfall mirrored this negative trajectory, decreasing by 4.1 percent in October after a 3.5 percent drop in September.

The data underscores a broad-based weakness in physical retail traffic. No major shopping destination type escaped the decline, with all three primary sectors-High Streets, Retail Parks, and Shopping Centres-recording double-digit percentage drops or near-double-digit figures when measured against the previous year. This uniformity suggests a systemic issue rather than a sector-specific problem.

Policy Calls and Future Outlook

While welcoming the Government's new high street strategy, Helen Dickinson warned that more must be done to ensure safety for shoppers and retail staff. She urged the Government to grant police the powers promised in the Crime and Policing Act. She argued that commencing this legislation would scrap the £200 threshold for low-level theft and provide necessary protections for workers, thereby making High Streets safer for everyone.

Andy Sumpter, head of consulting and analytics for EMEA at Sensormatic, described October as a difficult month for UK retail destinations. He noted that footfall fell by 4.7 percent year-on-year, marking the steepest decline since April. Sumpter observed that Halloween delivered a brief seasonal uplift, but retailers found little else to celebrate as consumer confidence continued to decline under economic pressure.

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Sumpter added that shoppers are prioritizing essential spending, leaving discretionary retail expenditure under pressure despite the arrival of the Golden Quarter. Attention now turns to the Black Friday period, which increasingly looks like a critical opportunity to inject momentum into a quarter that has struggled to meet expectations. The coming weeks will be pivotal in determining whether retailers can reverse the downward trend established in October.