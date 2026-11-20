Models with personal cancer histories showcase pre-loved outfits from Yorkshire Cancer Research shops to launch the holiday shopping campaign and support vital research.

The Yorkshire Cancer Research Fashion Show officially launched its annual Christmas shopping campaign on Wednesday at the charity's superstore on Foss Island in York. The event featured fifteen models, each bringing a unique personal story related to cancer, walking the runway in outfits sourced entirely from the charity's eighteen retail shops across Yorkshire.

Models Share Personal Cancer Journeys

Janeya Mailtand from Doncaster walked the runway wearing a pre-loved grey chiffon embellished waterfall hem maxi dress and a grey bolero cardigan. She shared her journey starting in 2020 when she was pregnant with her daughter, Amelie, and received a diagnosis of malignant melanoma after noticing a bleeding sore on her leg.

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After Amelie was born, Janeya discovered the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, requiring surgery and a year of immunotherapy treatment. She credits her mother, Janet, for being her primary support system during this period, noting that Janet drove her to appointments and helped care for her infant daughter while managing her own health struggles.

Tragically, Janet was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer while undergoing treatment, receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy simultaneously. Janet passed away in August 2023 at the age of fifty-six, just weeks before Janeya completed her own treatment. Janeya stated that participating in the fashion show gave her something positive to focus on, expressing hope that advances in research will allow more children to grow up with their grandparents.

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The event also highlighted the stories of other participants, including Christine Talbot, who wore a sequin maxi dress. Talbot was diagnosed with a fast-growing type of breast cancer in 2012 while working as a television presenter. She described the overwhelming support from colleagues and the public, emphasizing how the experience revealed a new level of kindness and community strength during a difficult time.

Impact of Retail Sales on Medical Services

Every fifteen minutes, someone in Yorkshire is diagnosed with cancer, amounting to almost thirty-one thousand people annually. The fashion show served as a visual representation of this statistic, with all proceeds from the items worn supporting the charity's mission. So far this year, the charity's eighteen shops have sold more than four million items, transforming second-hand treasures into funding for pioneering research and essential cancer services.

Lynn Hall from Doncaster and her daughter, Jemma, also took to the catwalk together, wearing garments donated to the charity. Lynn, fifty-eight, was diagnosed with a fast-growing type of oesophageal cancer in January after visiting her GP with abdominal pains in December 2025. The diagnosis occurred just after a stressful Christmas, making the holiday season a time of reflection on family and togetherness.

Jemma expressed the difficulty of hearing the word cancer connected to her mother, describing Lynn as a beautiful, incredible, selfless, and caring best friend. The diagnosis forced the family to confront the potential loss of a loved one during a time traditionally dedicated to celebration and unity within the community.

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Recovery Support and Active Together Services

Lynn Hall was referred to the Yorkshire Cancer Research Active Together service, where a specialized team assisted her in preparing for surgery to remove the tumor and rebuilding her strength for post-operative recovery. The program focuses on the physical and mental benefits of exercise tailored for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

According to Lynn, the difference exercise made both physically and mentally was enormous. Her consultant had initially predicted a hospital stay of at least two weeks due to the scale of the surgery. However, thanks to the cancer exercise treatment pioneered in Yorkshire, Lynn was discharged and home in just seven days, effectively halving her expected recovery time.

The fashion show also included participants like Clare Charlton and Mohan Nagaraj from Gildersome, who used the platform to reflect on their shared experiences. The event underscored the importance of family and community support, highlighting how such gatherings serve as reminders of the generosity and resilience of people across the region.

By wearing pre-loved items, the models demonstrated the charity's sustainable model of fundraising. The campaign aims to encourage shoppers to visit the charity's stores during the holiday season, directly linking their Christmas shopping to the funding of life-saving research and services for those affected by cancer in Yorkshire.