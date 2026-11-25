Jet2, KCOM, and elethea studios lead the Yorkshire Post Business Awards, highlighting that employee dedication and team spirit drive regional economic success.

The Yorkshire Post Business Awards held at New Dock Hall in Leeds on November 11 served as a powerful reminder that collective effort and strong team dynamics are the primary engines behind corporate success across the region. More than 400 guests attended the black-tie ceremony, which was hosted by broadcaster Christine Talbot, to honor 18 different awards spanning industries of all sizes.

Jet2 Leads Large Business Category

Jet2 secured the Large Business of the Year prize, sponsored by Cooper Parry, recognizing the Leeds-based holiday and airline firm for its exceptional growth and significant investment in its workforce. The company, which employs over 18,000 people, transported more than 20 million passengers last year and achieved record revenues of almost £7.5bn, positioning itself for a listing on the FTSE250 in the coming weeks.

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Judges described Jet2 as a major Yorkshire success story that demonstrated a relentless focus on customer satisfaction and internal development. Following the win, a spokesperson for Jet2 expressed pride in the recognition, stating that the award highlights the brilliant colleagues whose daily hard work and dedication create the difference in service quality. The company credited its success to delivering award-winning customer service and providing great value on holidays since its roots at Leeds Bradford airport.

Individual Leaders And Export Success

Mark Garrett, managing director of Harrogate-based Clearpoint Recycling, was named Business Leader of the Year after the company doubled its revenue under his guidance. Clearpoint Recycling also claimed the Exporter of the Year award, marking a dual celebration for the firm. Mr. Garrett emphasized that leadership is impossible without a supporting team, dedicating the award to the staff members who help grow the business daily and shape its future direction.

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Ben Waters of Batley's HSL Chairs received the Young Business Leader of the Year title, earning an ecstatic reception from his colleagues at the event. His victory highlighted the rising talent in Yorkshire's commercial sector, with the recognition serving as a testament to effective management strategies at a young enterprise.

Startup Growth And Community Impact

elethea studios won the Best Business Startup award, sponsored by the Business Enterprise Fund, after growing from a single Leeds studio founded two years ago by Holly Puddephatt into a six-site operation across Yorkshire. The company now employs a team of 60 people and serves more than 3,000 clients. Upon posting on LinkedIn, elethea studios expressed that being recognized among established businesses was an incredible honor, noting that every milestone was made possible by the people behind the studios and classes.

KCOM, the Hull-based broadband provider, took home the hotly-contested Charitable Business Award, beating finalists such as Morrisons and Leeds Building Society. The company has supported 150 grassroots projects over 20 years through its community grants program. Its digital inclusion initiatives have provided learning opportunities for thousands of young people, while employees are granted two days a year to volunteer for good causes. A company statement noted the significance of bringing a win home to Hull, praising the staff's commitment to local charities and regional improvement.

Wellbeing Recognition And Final Honors

The Employee Health and Wellbeing Award was presented to Hull-based theatre charity Concrete Youth, with judges acknowledging its dedication to kindness, fairness, and staff welfare. This recognition underscored the event's overarching theme that prioritizing employee wellbeing is essential for organizational health and community contribution.

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The ceremony concluded with a Lifetime Achievement Award for the late Dame Julie Kenny, honoring her lasting impact on the local business community. The event at New Dock Hall successfully highlighted that whether a company employs thousands or a handful of staff, the common denominator for winning is the unwavering support and effort of its workers.