Yorkshire registers record child poverty levels as one in four youngsters live in deprivation

New government statistics show that 265,000 children in Yorkshire - 27% of those under 16 - were living in poverty in the year to April 2025, with Bradford, Dewsbury, Sheffield and several neighbourhoods recording the highest rates in the country.

Yorkshire has been identified as one of the hardest‑hit regions in Britain when it comes to child poverty , with the latest Department for Work & Pensions figures showing that almost 265,000 children under the age of 16 - roughly one in four - were living in poverty during the year to April 2025.

The data reveal a worrying upward trend: the number of children in poverty rose by 3,100 compared with the previous year, despite the Labour government's pledge in July 2024 to reverse the rise. Across the county the picture is stark. In the two Bradford constituencies, more than 15,000 children - almost half of all youngsters in those seats - were living below the poverty line, with 49% of children in Bradford East and 48% in Bradford West classified as deprived.

These two areas recorded the second and third highest constituency rates in the nation. Close behind were Dewsbury and Batley at 44%, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough at 41%, and both Bradford South and Leeds South at 39%. The problem intensifies when the data are broken down to neighbourhood level. In Middlesbrough's Newport ward, two‑thirds of children (66%) were in poverty, the highest ward rate in the country.

In Bradford Moor, 61% of children lived in poverty, while neighboring Manningham recorded a 60% rate. Leeds' Gipton & Harehills, Bradford's Little Horton and Toller all saw figures between 58% and 59%, and Calderdale's Park ward reported 57% child poverty. When compared with the rest of the United Kingdom, Yorkshire's child poverty rate remains significantly higher than the national average of 19%.

Nationwide, 2.43 million children were in poverty in the year to April 2025, a figure that excludes the additional burden of housing costs. The highest local authority rates were recorded in Pendle (41%), Birmingham (40%), Bradford (39%), Oldham (38%) and Burnley (37%). Specific wards such as Liverpool's Arundel (69%) and Birmingham's Heartlands (66%) demonstrated the most extreme concentrations of child poverty. Experts warn that the scale of the problem is unsustainable.

Sophie Livingstone MBE, chair of the End Child Poverty coalition, stressed that every child living in poverty represents a failure of policy and called for a comprehensive review of the data to guide targeted interventions. While the removal of the two‑child benefit cap was welcomed as a first step, Livingstone argued that further investment and a clear national strategy are essential to give children a fair start in life.

The release of more granular data, combined with interactive mapping tools, is intended to help local authorities, community groups and policymakers pinpoint where resources are needed most, with the ultimate goal of reversing the upward trajectory of child poverty across Yorkshire and the wider United Kingdom





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