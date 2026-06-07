Yorkshire's 2026 Pride Season: A Summer of LGBTQ+ Celebrations Across the Region

A comprehensive guide to Pride events happening across Yorkshire in 2026, including dates, locations, performer lineups, and the significance of each celebration. From Huddersfield's historic 45th anniversary march to Leeds Pride's 20th milestone and Scarborough's community-focused initiatives, explore the full program of festivities.

Yorkshire is hosting a vibrant series of Pride events throughout the summer and into the autumn, celebrating LGBTQ+ culture with a diverse range of festivities across the region.

These events, which blend commemoration with celebration, are scheduled in major towns and cities including Huddersfield, Sheffield, Leeds, Doncaster, and Scarborough, offering something for everyone. Each event features its own unique lineup of performers, community activities, and opportunities for advocacy, reflecting the ongoing importance of Pride in promoting equality and diversity. Kicking off the season, Kelham Pride in Sheffield is set for Saturday, June 20, with festivities beginning at 12:30pm in the Kelham Island and Neepsend areas.

The South Yorkshire schedule will include performances by artists such as Danny Beard, Marigold Addams, and Cole Mynes, turning the area into a lively hub of music and color. This event marks an early highlight of the regional Pride calendar, bringing together local venues for a day of entertainment and solidarity. Huddersfield Pride holds special historical significance as it commemorates the 45th anniversary of the first UK Pride held outside London.

The march is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, starting at 1pm from Greenhead Park. Organizers emphasize that while the event celebrates progress, the fight for LGBTQ+ rights continues, making this anniversary both a moment of reflection and a call to action. More details are available through the event's official Facebook page. Leeds Pride is celebrating its landmark 20th anniversary with a two-day festival on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19, in the city centre.

Running from 12pm to 10pm each day, the event expects record-breaking crowds for its biggest and boldest program yet. Headliners include La Voix and Sweet Female Attitude, with additional performances by Tomara Thomas, Livin' Joy ft Luzahnn, Baga Chipz, and many others. Presenters for the weekend include Emmerdale star Bradley Riches, Soraya Vivian, and drag icons Mamma Bear and St Sordid Secret.

A new addition for 2026 is The Freedom Party, a ticketed event on Saturday evening designed to secure the festival's future; tickets start at £7.50. Doncaster Pride will take place on Saturday, August 8 at Town Field, running from 11am to 10pm. Organizers describe it as the city's most fabulous celebration of love, diversity, and community, promising a packed program with activities for all ages and interests. This annual event continues to be a cornerstone of local LGBTQ+ community life.

Scarborough Pride is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 in the town centre. The event is dedicated to promoting equality and diversity, particularly by eliminating discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Organizers state that their aim is to deliver year-round events that appeal to a broad spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, fostering community cohesion, combating isolation, and connecting health and wellbeing services with those who need them.

Tickets for most of these events can be purchased through major platforms like Ticketmaster and Live Nation, while theatre tickets may be sourced via ATG or the individual venues' websites. For ongoing updates on events across Yorkshire, readers can visit the What's On homepage, which also features guides for days out and other regional activities.

Yorkshire Live's new Explore Yorkshire initiative celebrates the region's identity and destinations, offering recommendations for everything from day trips to weekend getaways, and a dedicated newsletter brings all this content together in one place. Overall, Yorkshire's Pride season in 2026 showcases the region's strong commitment to LGBTQ+ visibility and rights, with each city adding its own character to the broader movement.

From the historic milestone of Huddersfield to the expansive two-day celebration in Leeds and the community-focused efforts in Scarborough, these events provide platforms for performance, advocacy, and connection. The variety of dates, from June through September, ensures that residents and visitors alike have multiple opportunities to participate in these important celebrations of love, diversity, and unity





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